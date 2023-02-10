PLATINUM Artist-Songwriter BRELAND to Perform National Anthem Ahead of DAYTONA 500

The breakout phenom joins star-studded lineup of pre-race entertainment for the 65th running of The Great American Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 10, 2023) – Daytona International Speedway announced today that PLATINUM Artist-Songwriter BRELAND will sing the National Anthem prior to the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19, bringing the fans, drivers and teams together before the intense competition begins.

“We’re honored to have BRELAND lead us in the National Anthem before the 65th running of The Great American Race,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “His creative style and unique singing voice adds an extra element of excitement to a momentous weekend of racing and entertainment.”

BRELAND has emerged as a bold new force on today’s music landscape since the release of his PLATINUM smash “My Truck,” which hit #1 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 in 2019, and a remix featuring Sam Hunt landed on best-of-the-year lists from NPR to The New York Times.

Following in the success, BRELAND has been dubbed the “king of collabs” by Associated Press, stacking infectious releases with artists such as Dierks Bentley, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Keith Urban, Lady A, Mickey Guyton and Thomas Rhett for. Adding to his 1 BILLION+ career streams, the New Jersey native’s debut album CROSS COUNTRY is out now and features current chart-rising single “For What It’s Worth.” Hailed as the “symbol of Country music’s ongoing evolution” (Rolling Stone), the Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville artist has more high-profile performances on deck for 2023 with supporting Walker Hayes and Shania Twain on tour, plus a return to Stagecoach Festival.

BRELAND’s rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ will blend tradition with his signature modern sound, creating a moment that captures the energy of The Great American Race.

The fanfare of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth begins on Wednesday, Feb. 15, with DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light determining the front row for the DAYTONA 500. That’s followed up on Thursday, Feb. 16, with the Bluegreen Vacations Duel, where it will be high stakes on the high banks, as drivers such as Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana battle it out for the chance to race on Sunday.

Friday sees the return of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the Next Era Energy 250. Then, the racing continues with a double header on Saturday, Feb. 18, with the ARCA Menards Series Race, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300.

Then, on Sunday, directly following a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Dierks Bentley, drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series will make their 2023 season debut in the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 after BRELAND performs the National Anthem.

Fans are encouraged to reserve their place in history during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth by logging onto DAYTONA500.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

