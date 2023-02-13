Todd Gilliland and No. 38 Ford Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

From the purpose-built short track of the L.A Coliseum, gener8tor Skills (www.gener8tor.com/Skills) now heads to the “World Center of Racing” the Daytona International Speedway with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor Skills Ford Mustang team.

gener8tor Skills Accelerator will be partnering with Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) throughout the season to introduce fans to their service- a free virtual skill-training program where participants receive one-on-one support to achieve their goals. gener8tor Skills Accelerator was founded in the summer of 2020 to help those who have lost jobs or are struggling to find employment because of the COVID crisis. The program builds confidence with coaching and support to achieve your desired goals.

Gilliland will pilot the No. 38 gener8tor Skills Ford Mustang in his second Daytona 500.

The week will begin with qualifying for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday, February 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1. The Duels will air Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 will take place Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Under the new leadership of crew chief Ryan Bergenty, Gilliland, and the No.38 team head to Daytona with high hopes of a strong performance at the legendary 2.5-mile track.

Bergenty has been working diligently in the off-season with fellow crew chief, Travis Peterson, on strategy and performance for the prestigious race.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“I have a lot of confidence in Todd and our team. We have been hard at work for weeks getting ready for this race. We’ve been to the dyno, the hawkeye, the simulator, and more it seems. Todd has put the work in and the crew has been working hard on the car. We have what we have at this point and we feel it’s going to be a car that Todd can win with.

“We did work collectively as a group on our Daytona program. It wasn’t just the ‘34’ team or the ‘36’ or ‘38’ teams, it was all of us in one engineering room and one shop working on what we think is best for all three guys. Now, it’s time for each of them to go racing and I can’t wait.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I am really excited for my second Daytona 500. Daytona is just awesome and there is no other race with this type of atmosphere. I’d really say this is my favorite race all season. You can feel the energy at Daytona for sure.

﻿“The race itself is all about surviving, but you can make sure that you survive, too. You can’t make bad moves, you need to put yourself in a good position, and you need to know when to make a move and when not to. I think I just go into this Daytona 500 with a little more experience at all of that. So, it’s just making it count and try and win it.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.