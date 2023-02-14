Flying Lizard Returns to Lamborghini Super Trofeo with Expanded Effort

Champions reveal four-car effort in IMSA-sanctioned series

SONOMA, Calif. (February 14, 2023) – Following a thrilling championship-winning debut in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America in 2022, Flying Lizard Motorsports will return this year for its sophomore season in the series with an expanded four-car Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 effort. Tom Tait will be back in the red and green No. 64 Emerald Center entry, and LB Cup Champion Slade Stewart will advance to the Pro/Am class with Andy Lee, racing the No. 14 pink unicorn Lamborghini. Longtime Lizards Chris Bellomo and Johannes van Overbeek will team up in a singular entry in the No. 68, and Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller will round out the team’s lineup, racing together in the Pro/Am class.

“Last season was our first year in this series and to come away with several podiums, wins, and a class championship speaks volumes about our program,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “We have established a great relationship with Lamborghini in both the Super Trofeo Series and other GT Series that we compete in, we enjoy working with them and they have a great program with this series. We have stacked the deck this year with several cars and have a great group of drivers. The series is ultra-competitive so with the support we have from Lamborghini Newport Beach and our drivers we will be pushing hard and look forward to continued success this season.”

Tom Tate became the first driver to join the Lizard’s new Super Trofeo program in 2022 and became part of the effort’s strong foundation in the series. He progressed with every race, earning three top-five finishes in his rookie season. Returning to the Am class, Tait will continue his trajectory, now with the advantage of a season full of experience with the No. 64 Emerald Center Lamborghini and the tracks on the 2023 calendar.

When Tait joined the Lizard program, he brought in his friend Slade Stewart, who almost immediately went viral in the sports car racing community for his pink unicorn Lamborghini, which he wrapped at the behest of his daughter; a family tradition the father does with each of his kids. The car became a hit with fans of all ages, and the growing fanbase celebrated Stewart’s on-track success. The unicorn livery celebrated four wins and seven podiums, earning the LB Cup class championship at the Portimão, Portugal season finale. This season, Stewart’s coach, Andy Lee will suit up to race alongside him in the Pro/Am class. Lee will also be racing in the team’s GT4 America efforts for a second season.

After racing with the team for many years in their various Porsche racing series, multiple-time champion Chris Bellomo will step into the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series in the Pro/Am class, excited for a new challenge in his sports car racing career. His longtime coach and former Lizard driver, Johannes van Overbeek will return as a driver to the team where he earned nine wins and 38 podiums in the American Le Mans Series, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and 25 Hours of Thunderhill.

Fresh off his freshman season racing Porsches with the team, Paul Nemschoff will also step up into the Super Trofeo series in the Pro/Am class, alongside his coach as his co-driver, Marc Miller. Nemschoff had a successful 2022 season in the Porsche Sprint Challenge, earning three wins and five second-place finishes and coming in second place in the overall championship. He and Miller, who most recently finished fourth at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, will drive together in the Pro/Am class.

The 2022 season will again feature five North American doubleheader race weekends, in support to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The final two races for the North America series will take place at the Lamborghini World Finals at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, Italy, where all the competitors from the various Super Trofeo series will compete for the title of world champion. The season will begin May 12-14 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and conclude November 16-17 in Italy.

Tom Tait | No. 64 Lamborghini

“Full press” will be the theme for my 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo season. We will enter the season with a much deeper knowledge of the cars, tracks, and refreshed skills built on our successes in 2022. This year we have the continued sponsorship from Lamborghini Newport Beach and Emerald Center and I feel that with the Flying Lizard team, we are in a position to fight for podiums in every race.

Slade Stewart | No. 14 Lamborghini

After a challenging and exciting 2022 Season running in the LB Cup Class and winning the US Championship Title, with a P2 World Finals finish, we are back for 2023. This year I will be joined by my long-time Pro Coach and friend Andy Lee in a two-driver pairing running in Pro/Am. I couldn’t be more excited to be racing with Andy as he has been the silent hand, in the stands and on the data, propelling me forward in the 2022 Season. Andy has a wealth of racing experience, starting his career in Karts. He then moved on to the VW TDI, taking 2nd place in the 2008 Championship. He finished 2nd in the 2012 Pirelli World-Challenge (SRO GT4) GTS Championship, 2nd in the Pirelli World-Challenge GT Cup Pro/Am 2017 Championship, and most recently finished 3rd in the SRO GT4 America Pro/Am Championship in 2022. Andy has 135 Pro Races in IMSA, SRO, and SCCA Pro series, scoring 9 wins, 33 Podiums, and 12 poles.

In our years of working together as Teacher and Pupil, I am fired up to be running as co-drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo 2023 Season, which begins in May. We will commence testing as soon as the car is ready and start putting down laps with the new Hankook Tire program beginning this year.

It goes without saying our Partnership with Flying Lizard as a Customer racing program couldn’t be stronger, and we are looking forward to returning to the grid this year with the best team in the business.

Andy Lee | No. 14 Lamborghini

I’m so excited for the opportunity to step out from behind the laptop and into the driver’s seat with Slade this season! He grew so much as a driver last year on his way to winning the LB Cup championship and I can’t wait to start working on our next challenge in the Pro/Am category.

Chris Bellomo | No. 68 Lamborghini

I have watched the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series for the past couple of years and have been impressed with its popularity, quality of drivers, and extremely competitive racing. I am continuing my racing journey with FLM with a new series, new car, new tracks, and new teammates, which should make for a fun and exciting 2023. This season, I will be co-driving with Johannes, which will bring another challenge and incredible opportunity, as we hope to compete for some podium finishes.

Johannes van Overbeek | No. 68 Lamborghini

Time to dust off the saddle. Hopefully, I haven’t forgotten too much since my retirement in ‘18. The primary objective is to coach Chris and there’s no better way than being in the same car on the same weekend over the course of a couple of days. Looking forward to building on the foundation that Chris and I have built over the last couple of years. Doing so with Flying Lizard, which I helped start many years ago, is the icing on the cake.

Paul Nemschoff

I’m very excited to race Lamborghini Super Trofeo in 2023 with my longtime friend and coach Marc Miller. This is my second year with Flying Lizard, and we’re looking forward to continued success and are excited about our partners for the year.

Marc Miller

I have been coaching Paul for several years and this will be his first season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series after many seasons and the second season under the Flying Lizard banner. Darren and the entire FLM staff have been great to work with and I’m anxious to share a car with Paul. We have, on occasion, raced together and we have shared some great successes. It would be very special to be able to stand on the podium alongside him a few times this season.

2023 Race Schedule

May 12-24, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Salinas, California

June 22-25, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York

August 4-5, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

August 25-27, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

VIRginia International Raceway

Alton, Virginia

September 15-17, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, Indiana

November 16-17, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi

Campagnano di Roma, Italy

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About Lamborghini Newport Beach

Lamborghini Newport Beach is the authorized sales & service franchise for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. serving Orange County, California.

Representing Lamborghini since 2010, Lamborghini Newport Beach is continuously one of the top US retailers year after year. With many years of combined experience, their team of professionals has all the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist you with purchasing the Lamborghini of your dreams, or properly maintaining the one in your garage. All Lamborghini Newport Beach technicians are fully factory certified, and all sales staff holds master certifications. Their newly opened state of the art facilities are now located at 44 Auto Center Drive, inside the Irvine Auto Center.

About Emerald Center

Emerald center is a premier lifestyle and home furnishings retail mixed use center featuring IKEA and over 2 million square feet of mixed use development serving the Southeast Phoenix market. Emerald center is located at the Northeast corner of I-10 and Warner Rd., Tempe, AZ.

About Chandler Pavilions

Chandler Pavilions is the most successful retail power center in Chandler, Az. With Marquis tenants including Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, REI, Flemings Steak House, and over twenty restaurants l, totaling 2 million square feet of retail tenants. Chandler Pavilions is located at the northeast and southwest corners of I-10 and Ray Rd, Chandler Az.