Lawless Alan – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway (100 Laps / 250 Miles)

Friday, February 17 | Daytona Beach, Florida | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTODockit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Lawless Alan on Friday’s race at Daytona: “I have no idea what to expect in the race; it’s a superspeedway so it’s all up in the air. A lot of it is out of my control, but I’m excited for it. It’s the start of the season and it’s what I love to do, so I’m ready to get after it. I know our team is working hard to bring the best possible AUTODockit Chevrolet to the track to get the season started off strong.”

Alan at Daytona International Speedway: Alan raced at the oval configuration of Daytona for the first time in 2022. He qualified inside the top-10 for the event, but ultimately finished in 25th after getting caught in the “Big One.”

On the Truck: “I feel really good about the changes we’ve made with my team and what we’ve done with the trucks. I think we’ll be really competitive and really strong this season.”

Alan on heading into his sophomore season: “I feel really good going into my second full-time season with AUTODockit and Niece Motorsports. I think my confidence from last year to now is a night and day difference. I think it will really show at Daytona just in the confidence of racing in the draft.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTODockit:

AUTODockit delivers fully automated boat storage. Boats are safely stored indoors in a rack and rail system, protected within a site-specific hurricane-protected structure. Vessels are placed in Rack Storage structures of unoccupied space driven by industrial automation technology. AUTODockit uses the same trusted and proven modular scalable architecture from AUTOParkit™ a market leader in Autonomous Parking Systems. AUTODockit uses all electric motors and does NOT use forklifts, overhead cranes, robotics, hydraulics, or pneumatics. Travel lanes are significantly reduced in AUTODockit sites allowing increased storage capacity and maximizing revenue

AUTODockit provides two solutions: Coastal and Inland. AUTODockit Costal lifts boats directly from the water while AUTODockit Inland is for trailered boats.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com