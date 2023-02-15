NASCAR to Name 75 Greatest Drivers as Part of 75th Anniversary Celebration

Voting timeline for NASCAR Hall of Fame class shifting to accommodate selection process

Daytona Beach, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2023) – NASCAR today announced it will name the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history as it celebrates the past, present and future of the sport throughout its 75th “Diamond” Anniversary.

A blue-ribbon committee comprised of former drivers, team owners, industry personnel, NASCAR executives and current and former media members will determine the 75 Greatest Drivers. The unranked list will be unveiled this Spring and culminate with an in-person celebration of the esteemed group during the Goodyear 400 race weekend at Darlington Raceway, May 12-14. Fans can purchase tickets to Darlington Raceway at www.nascar.com/tickets.

“From the incredible races to the unforgettable moments to our larger-than-life stars, there is so much to celebrate during this 75th Anniversary season,” said Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO. “The 50 Greatest Drivers list from our Silver Anniversary is an anchor program to that era, and an honor each of those athletes holds dear. We look forward to adding 25 new drivers as we recognize the 75 Greatest Drivers by recalling the talents and heroics that made each so remarkable.”

As a result of the selection process for the 75 Greatest Drivers, NASCAR also will shift the voting timeline for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The Nomination Committee and Honors Committee will both meet on Wednesday, May 24 to select the nominees. Voting Day for the Class of 2024 will be Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Additional details about the 75 Greatest Drivers and other 75th Anniversary programs will be announced in the future. Fans can visit the newly launched NASCAR 75 content hub to stay up to date, enjoy interactive historical timelines, sift through entire seasons-in-review, pick their four-driver “dream team,” watch new interviews with iconic drivers and more.

The NASCAR regular season gets underway with the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500®, the Great American Race, on Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

