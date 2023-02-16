David Starr’s “Let’s Go Racing” podcast to hit 100th episode

This week, the racing podcast “Let’s Go Racing with David Starr” will complete its 100th episode ahead of the kickoff to NASCAR’s 75th season in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“Let’s Go Racing with David Starr,” which airs weekly on all podcast platforms and YouTube, is led by its three original founders — NASCAR racer David Starr, national television and radio broadcaster Tyler Jones, and The Racing Experts’ editor-in-chief Dominic Aragon.

The show, which started in late 2020, focuses on weekly events around national motorsports with a focus on NASCAR, and guests from across the racing world.

“I never even dreamed the podcast would be as cool as it is, working beside two guys that are amazing,” said Starr, who is embarking on his 25th season as a NASCAR racer. “Dominic’s good on stats on the sport, and Tyler’s knowledge and passion for NASCAR, bringing me in to be a part of that is an honor, to have a podcast to share our passion for auto racing in general has been so cool.”

“The variety of guests that want to be on our podcast, it’s extremely humbling and an honor for me.”

Since the show’s inception, Starr and crew have recorded most of their episodes from their home studios, with a few live shows a year. Past guests have included Mario Andretti, Jaques Villeneuve, Geoff Bodine, Greg Biffle and others.

Bringing the most podcast experience is Jones, with his expertise producing his own podcast — The Jones Report — since 2012. Jones’ punching voice leads and guides the show each week.

“It’s been so cool to share a passion for racing with two of my best friends while getting to talk with some of the heavy hitters that make this sport what it is,” Jones said. “The first 100 went by so fast, and I can’t wait for what’s ahead in the next 100!”

For Aragon, the 28-year-old statistician of the group, following and covering the sport from a state where NASCAR fandom isn’t commonplace has always been a point of pride.

The University of New Mexico graduate and Grants, New Mex. native reflected on his time a part of the show.

“I think it is quite a phenomenal feat that we have done,” Aragon said. “I remember early on celebrating with David and Tyler about the fact that we had made it to 13 episodes, because half of all podcasts do not make it to that mark, so it’s pretty incredible that we have come this far.

“I really enjoy working with them every week, and it has been exciting to see the following that the podcast has amassed.”

As the show hits the century mark, the group says they want to continue producing the podcast and continue to share the stories of many racing personalities across the industry.

The three will be on-site at Daytona International Speedway this weekend for a live show, ahead of the kickoff for the Daytona 500 and NASCAR’s 75th season.