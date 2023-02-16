Flying Lizard Motorsports Announces GT3 Porsche Effort in GT America

Andy Wilzoch to race traditional Lizard Livery

SONOMA, Calif. (February 16, 2023) – After recently announcing a multi-car GT4 effort in SRO America’s GT America powered by AWS and Pirelli GT4 America race series, Flying Lizard Motorsports will also contest a full-season GT3 entry in the GT America series in 2023. Longtime Lizard driver Andy Wilzoch will return to the team after a one-year hiatus, racing the No. 46 Porsche 911 GT3 R (type 991.2). Adding to the energy of the entry will be the traditional red and silver livery so closely aligned with the California-based team’s championship-winning history.

“We are really looking forward to this season in SRO’s GT America,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “ Andy Wilzoch has not only been a long-time customer, but a good friend and I am glad he is back again for another season. He is going retro with the livery dating back to the early days of Flying Lizard so it will be great to see that on track again. Andy now has the second generation 991 which should be a very competitive package.”

The GT America series pays tribute to the sanctioning body’s earlier years in sprint racing, offering bronze-rated drivers the opportunity to race in a pair of 40-minute races at each race event weekend. The 2023 race season will see competitors visit nine of the most exhilarating permanent road and temporary street courses North America has to offer, bringing the Flying Lizard Porsche to fans nationwide.

Andy Wilzoch last competed with Flying Lizard for a partial GT America season in 2021, racing in five double-header race weekends. He drove his Porsche 911 GT3 R to victory a total of four times, earning eight podiums, only finishing outside the top five once. This year, Wilzoch will compete in the full season, racing in all 18 rounds of the 2023 championship.

The 2023 GT America season will begin March 3-5 on the temporary street course in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, where the series will run in support of the NTT IndyCar series. This will be Wilzoch’s first time on track at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which first roared the city streets to life in 1985. Because the temporary course is built for the race event only, Wilzoch has been training on a racing simulator to familiarize himself with the track to make a strong start to the 2023 race GT America season.

For full schedule information, visit gtamerica.us.

Andy Wilzoch | No. 45 Porsche 911 GT3 R

It’s great to be returning to race with Flying Lizard in the GT America series. I had a fun time competing here in 2021, and I’m looking forward to continuing that experience. The GT America series offers great competition with competitive drivers. As a diehard Lizard fan, racing the Porsche in the iconic classic livery is always an absolute pleasure, and I hope the fans love it being back as much as I do. This team has a rich history, and it’s an honor to contribute a verse.

2023 Schedule

March 3-5, 2023

GT America Powered by AWS

St. Petersburg, Florida

March 30 – April 2, 2023

GT America Powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America

Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, California

April 28-30, 2023

GT America Powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America

NOLA Motorsports Park

Avondale, LA

May 19-21, 2023

GT America Powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America

Circuit of the Americas

Austin, Texas

June 16-18, 2023

GT America Powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America

VIRginia International Raceway

Alton, Virginia

August 4-6, 2023

GT America Powered by AWS

Nashville, Tennesse

August 18-20, 2023

GT America Powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

September 22-24, 2023

GT America Powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America

Sebring International Raceway

Sebring, Florida

October 5-8, 2023

GT America Powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, Indiana

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.