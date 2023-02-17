Frankie Muniz’s ARCA Debut Finally on Deck at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.: After months of preparation and a successful preseason test in the books, global television, film star and professional motorsports athlete Frankie Muniz’s highly anticipated ARCA Menards Series debut is finally on deck this weekend in Saturday afternoon’s BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA.

With support from HairClub and the devoted attention of his Rette Jones Racing team led by championship crew chief Mark Rette, Muniz is hoping for a successful weekend bookended with a strong finish that will propel him forward in his ARCA championship chase.

“I am really excited that Daytona is now here,” said Muniz. “There has been a lot of time, effort and focus put into this week’s activities and I’ll be glad to get behind the wheel of my No. 30 HairClub | Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon and see what we can accomplish.”

Daytona is one of 20 events on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule and while every event offers its peaks and valleys, especially for a rookie driver, the former Malcolm in the Middle television actor knows how much Daytona means not only for himself but his all those who continue to support his racing endeavors.

“Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver.

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

For Rette, he is ready to attack the season at full speed beginning at Daytona – especially with the dedication of his rookie driver.

“We are ready to get the season underway,” offered Rette. “I believe that Frankie is ready for this challenge. “Over the years, we’ve prided ourselves on working with new drivers who have quickly adapted to the diversity of the ARCA Menards Series and, without a doubt, we believe Frankie can do the same.”

“It is not going to be easy, and there will be a learning curve – but with his passion, focus and commitment along with the capabilities of our team, we believe we are going to put him in a position to contend for multiple wins in 2023. He did a great job at the test. He was incredibly attentive, learned a lot and I think has gained some confidence heading into one of the biggest weekend’s of his life.

“Furthermore, we’re excited that, because of Frankie’s profile, new audiences and fans will be introduced to the sport and Rette Jones Racing.”

Jones, a former competitor in the ARCA Menards Series shares the same enthusiasm as Rette about Muniz’s outlook for 2023.

“2023 is set up to be one of the most memorable seasons for Rette Jones Racing since our inception in 2016,” he said. “Without a doubt, we believe in Frankie’s ability and commitment and with Mark’s leadership we believe that he will quickly adapt on track and contend for a championship in his rookie season.”

On Thursday afternoon, Muniz whipped his No. 30 HairClub Ford Mustang to the fastest lap during final practice for the ARCA Menards Series setting off a positive tone for the driver’s inaugural ARCA weekend.

“I am incredibly blessed,” offered Muniz. “My No. 30 HairClub and Rette Jones Racing team have worked incredibly hard to bring me a fast race car and to set the fastest lap in practice is truly awesome.

“Hopefully, our strong practice session will lead to a good qualifying session Friday afternoon and then the race on Saturday.”

For the 2023 ARCA season, Rette Jones Racing will continue its longtime partnership with Ford Performance but has upgraded its fleet to include the Ford Mustang beginning this weekend at Daytona.

The BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Group qualifying is set for Fri., Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m. The season-opener for the 71st consecutive ARCA season is set the following afternoon on Feb. 18 to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.

