NASCAR, NBC Sports Announce 2023 Grassroots Racing Coverage on CNBC

By Official Release
All Races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and 15-of-19 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Races to Air Tape-Delayed on CNBC

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2023) – NASCAR and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2023 slate of grassroots races on CNBC, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

CNBC will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the ARCA Menards Series East and West – except those that are combined events.

CNBC will also broadcast tape-delayed coverage of 15-of-19 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. The four races not on CNBC can be seen live, exclusively on FloRacing.

In total, CNBC will air tape-delayed coverage of 30 NASCAR grassroots races.

All televised coverage on CNBC will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West (when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events), and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on FloRacing.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

The season kicked off with the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Feb. 11. CNBC begins its grassroots coverage with a tape-delayed broadcast of the event on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series East

The 2022 campaign starts at Five Flags Speedway on Saturday, March 25 (8 p.m. ET on FloRacing). CNBC will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Sunday, April 2 at 9 a.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series West

A 150-lap race at Irwindale Speedway marks the first CNBC event of the season for the ARCA Menards Series West. It will air live on FloRacing on Saturday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET before CNBC provides tape-delayed coverage on Sunday, April 23 at 12 p.m. ET.

Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on CNBC are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.

2023 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

DateLocationFloRacing CoverageCNBC CoverageTime
Sat. March 25Five Flags SpeedwayLive – 8:00 PMSun. April 29:00 AM
Fri. April 28Dover Motor SpeedwayLive – 5:30 PMSun. May 712:00 PM
Sat. May 13Nashville Fairgrounds SpeedwayLive – 9:30 PMSun. May 2112:30 PM
Sat. May 20Flat Rock SpeedwayLive – 7:30 PMSat. May 2711:00 AM

2023 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

DateLocationFloRacing CoverageCNBC CoverageTime
Sat. April 1Irwindale SpeedwayLive – 10:00 PMSun. April 2312:00 PM
Sat. April 22Kern County Raceway ParkLive – 11:15 PMSun. April 3011:00 AM
Sat. June 2Portland International RacewayLive – 8:00 PMSun. June 1112:30 PM
Fri. June 9Sonoma RacewayLive – 6:30 PMSun. June 1811:30 AM
Sat. July 1Irwindale SpeedwayLive – 10:00 PMSun. July 912:30 PM
Sat. Jul 29Shasta SpeedwayLive – 11:30 PMSat. Aug. 122:00 PM
Sat. Aug. 19Evergreen SpeedwayLive – 9:30 PMSat. Sept. 29:00 AM
Sat. Sept. 30All-American SpeedwayLive – 10:45 PMSun. Oct. 810:30 AM
Sat. Oct. 13The Bullring at LVMSLive – 11:10 PMSat. Oct. 2810:00 AM
Sat. Oct. 21Madera SpeedwayLive – 11:00 PMSat. Oct. 2811:00 AM
Fri. Nov. 3Phoenix RacewayLive – 2:30 PMSat. Nov. 112:00 PM

2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule

DateLocationFloRacing CoverageCNBC CoverageTime
Sat. Feb. 11New Smyrna SpeedwayLive – 7:30 PMSun. Feb. 1910:00 AM
Fri. March 31Richmond RacewayLive – 6:30 PMSat. April 83:00 PM
Sat. May 6Monadnock SpeedwayLive – 5:00 PMFri. May 129:00 AM
Sat. May 20Riverhead RacewayLive – 8:00 PMN/A
Sat. May 27Lee USA SpeedwayLive – 7:45 PMN/A
Sat. June 10Seekonk SpeedwayLive – 8:30 PMSat. June 1812:30 PM
Sat. June 24Riverhead RacewayLive – 8:00 PMN/A
Sat. July 8Wall StadiumLive – 8:00 PMSat. July 1511:00 AM
Sat. July 15New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayLive – 6:00 PMSat. July 2210:00 AM
Fri. July 29Claremont Motorsports ParkLive – 8:30 PMSat. Aug. 59:00 AM
Sat. Aug. 5Lancaster MotorplexLive – 8:00 PMSun. Aug. 209:00 AM
Wed. Aug. 16Thompson Speedway Motorsports ParkLive – 8:00 PMSat. Aug. 2612:00 PM
Sat. Aug. 26Langley SpeedwayLive – 8:00 PMSat. Sept. 162:00 PM
Sat. Sept. 2Oswego SpeedwayLive – 7:30 PMSun. Sept. 172:00 PM
Sat. Sept. 9Monadnock SpeedwayLive – 8:30 PMN/A
Sat. Sept. 16Riverhead RacewayLive – 8:00 PMSun. Oct. 18:30 AM
Sat. Sept. 30North Wilkesboro SpeedwayTBDSun. Oct 89:30 AM
Sun. Oct. 8Thompson Speedway Motorsports ParkTBDSat. Oct. 1410:00 AM
Thu. Oct. 26Martinsville SpeedwayLive – 8:00 PMSun. Nov. 511:00 AM

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series™, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series™) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series™, NASCAR Mexico Series™, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series™). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR COVERAGE

NBC Sports is the official home of the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs, covering the race for the NASCAR Cup Series & NASCAR Xfinity Series championships. NBC Sports’ NASCAR programming also includes races from NASCAR’s regional touring series; annual events such as the NASCAR Awards and NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony; and original programming across NBC Sports’ platforms and Peacock.



