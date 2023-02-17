NASCAR, NBC Sports Announce 2023 Grassroots Racing Coverage on CNBC

All Races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and 15-of-19 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Races to Air Tape-Delayed on CNBC

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2023) – NASCAR and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2023 slate of grassroots races on CNBC, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

CNBC will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the ARCA Menards Series East and West – except those that are combined events.

CNBC will also broadcast tape-delayed coverage of 15-of-19 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. The four races not on CNBC can be seen live, exclusively on FloRacing.

In total, CNBC will air tape-delayed coverage of 30 NASCAR grassroots races.

All televised coverage on CNBC will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West (when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events), and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on FloRacing.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

The season kicked off with the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Feb. 11. CNBC begins its grassroots coverage with a tape-delayed broadcast of the event on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series East

The 2022 campaign starts at Five Flags Speedway on Saturday, March 25 (8 p.m. ET on FloRacing). CNBC will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Sunday, April 2 at 9 a.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series West

A 150-lap race at Irwindale Speedway marks the first CNBC event of the season for the ARCA Menards Series West. It will air live on FloRacing on Saturday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET before CNBC provides tape-delayed coverage on Sunday, April 23 at 12 p.m. ET.

Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on CNBC are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.

2023 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

Date Location FloRacing Coverage CNBC Coverage Time Sat. March 25 Five Flags Speedway Live – 8:00 PM Sun. April 2 9:00 AM Fri. April 28 Dover Motor Speedway Live – 5:30 PM Sun. May 7 12:00 PM Sat. May 13 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Live – 9:30 PM Sun. May 21 12:30 PM Sat. May 20 Flat Rock Speedway Live – 7:30 PM Sat. May 27 11:00 AM

2023 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

Date Location FloRacing Coverage CNBC Coverage Time Sat. April 1 Irwindale Speedway Live – 10:00 PM Sun. April 23 12:00 PM Sat. April 22 Kern County Raceway Park Live – 11:15 PM Sun. April 30 11:00 AM Sat. June 2 Portland International Raceway Live – 8:00 PM Sun. June 11 12:30 PM Fri. June 9 Sonoma Raceway Live – 6:30 PM Sun. June 18 11:30 AM Sat. July 1 Irwindale Speedway Live – 10:00 PM Sun. July 9 12:30 PM Sat. Jul 29 Shasta Speedway Live – 11:30 PM Sat. Aug. 12 2:00 PM Sat. Aug. 19 Evergreen Speedway Live – 9:30 PM Sat. Sept. 2 9:00 AM Sat. Sept. 30 All-American Speedway Live – 10:45 PM Sun. Oct. 8 10:30 AM Sat. Oct. 13 The Bullring at LVMS Live – 11:10 PM Sat. Oct. 28 10:00 AM Sat. Oct. 21 Madera Speedway Live – 11:00 PM Sat. Oct. 28 11:00 AM Fri. Nov. 3 Phoenix Raceway Live – 2:30 PM Sat. Nov. 11 2:00 PM

2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule

Date Location FloRacing Coverage CNBC Coverage Time Sat. Feb. 11 New Smyrna Speedway Live – 7:30 PM Sun. Feb. 19 10:00 AM Fri. March 31 Richmond Raceway Live – 6:30 PM Sat. April 8 3:00 PM Sat. May 6 Monadnock Speedway Live – 5:00 PM Fri. May 12 9:00 AM Sat. May 20 Riverhead Raceway Live – 8:00 PM N/A Sat. May 27 Lee USA Speedway Live – 7:45 PM N/A Sat. June 10 Seekonk Speedway Live – 8:30 PM Sat. June 18 12:30 PM Sat. June 24 Riverhead Raceway Live – 8:00 PM N/A Sat. July 8 Wall Stadium Live – 8:00 PM Sat. July 15 11:00 AM Sat. July 15 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Live – 6:00 PM Sat. July 22 10:00 AM Fri. July 29 Claremont Motorsports Park Live – 8:30 PM Sat. Aug. 5 9:00 AM Sat. Aug. 5 Lancaster Motorplex Live – 8:00 PM Sun. Aug. 20 9:00 AM Wed. Aug. 16 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Live – 8:00 PM Sat. Aug. 26 12:00 PM Sat. Aug. 26 Langley Speedway Live – 8:00 PM Sat. Sept. 16 2:00 PM Sat. Sept. 2 Oswego Speedway Live – 7:30 PM Sun. Sept. 17 2:00 PM Sat. Sept. 9 Monadnock Speedway Live – 8:30 PM N/A Sat. Sept. 16 Riverhead Raceway Live – 8:00 PM Sun. Oct. 1 8:30 AM Sat. Sept. 30 North Wilkesboro Speedway TBD Sun. Oct 8 9:30 AM Sun. Oct. 8 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park TBD Sat. Oct. 14 10:00 AM Thu. Oct. 26 Martinsville Speedway Live – 8:00 PM Sun. Nov. 5 11:00 AM

