NASCAR Unveils Garage 56 Car and Livery to Compete at 24 Hours of Le Mans

The NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has been adapted for endurance racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 17, 2023) – NASCAR officially unveiled the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and livery it plans to race as the Garage 56 entry in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Garage 56 project, which is anticipated to be approved for entry by l’Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) in the coming weeks, is a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear – the winningest team, manufacturer and tire in the sport’s 75-year history.

The systems and components of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 are largely unchanged from the Next Gen race car that competes weekly in the NASCAR Cup Series. Among the changes made to prepare the car for an endurance race are functioning headlights and taillights, a larger fuel cell, carbon brake discs and specially designed Goodyear Eagle race tires.

“From the beginning of this project, it was important to us that the car we bring to Le Mans is a true NASCAR stock car,” said Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO. “While there have been some adjustments to allow the car to compete in a 24-hour endurance race, fans in Le Mans will be treated to the full NASCAR experience.”

On-track testing for the project began last August at Road Atlanta with two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, who will be joined by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button behind the wheel at the upcoming 100th anniversary of the world-famous endurance race. Altogether the test car and its previous iteration have logged more than 3,600 miles at six separate tests (Road Atlanta, Virginia International Raceway, Goodyear Proving Grounds, Carolina Motorsports Park, Sebring International Raceway and Daytona International Speedway).

NASCAR Next Gen Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Specs:

Length: 195.4” / 4,961 mm

Width: 78.6” / 1,996.4 mm

Height: 50.4” / 1,280 mm

Wheelbase: 110” / 2,794 mm

Weight: 2,960 lbs / 1,342 kg

Spoiler: 6” / 152.4 mm

Body: 2023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 composite symmetric body featuring integral flap systems, camera mounts and dive planes

Underwing: Full carbon undertray w/Le Mans spec splitter, engine panel and rear diffuser

Chassis: Steel tubing w/bolt-on front and rear clips and front/rear bumpers

Transaxle: 5-speed paddle shift sequential with ramp and plate differential

Suspension (Front and rear): Double wishbone billet aluminum control arms w/adjustable coil over shock absorbers

Steering: Rack and pinion

Wheels: Dry Fronts – BBS-G56 forged aluminum 18” x 12.5” / 462 mm x 317.5 mm

Dry Rears – BBS-G56 forged aluminum 18” x 13.5” / 462 mm x 342.9 mm

Wets – BBS forged aluminum 18” x 12” / 462 mm x 304.8 mm

Tires: Dry Fronts – Goodyear Racing Eagles – 365/35R18 (day / night)

Dry Rears – Goodyear Racing Eagles – 380/35R18 (day / night)

Wets – Goodyear Racing Eagles – 365/35R18 (inter / full)

** Cured in-tire, passive TPMS system, Powered by Goodyear Sightline

Brakes: Six piston monobloc front calipers / four piston monobloc rear calipers – heavy duty carbon disc packages

Front Brake Rotors: 15” x 1.57” / 381 mm x 40 mm carbon disc w/titanium bell

Rear Brake Rotors: 14” x 1.26” / 355.6 mm x 32 mm carbon disc w/titanium bell

Engine: NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet R07 cast iron small block V8

Engine displacement: 358 cu in / 5.8 L

Induction system: Naturally aspirated

Fuel system: Fuel injection

Oil system: Dry sump

Engine cooling: Air exits radiator through hood louvers

Exhaust: Split-side exit exhaust

Fuel cell: 32 gallons / 127 L (Total Excellium Racing 100)

