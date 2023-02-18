GMS Racing NCTS Recap: Daytona

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 16TH

FINISH: 5TH

POINTS: 7TH

Post-Race Quote: “Overall, I feel like we had a good Champion Power Equipment Chevy today and yesterday. I was very disappointed in qualifying, but the honestly, the truck did everything I asked it to the whole time in practice yesterday and in the race today. I feel like we handled better than most, and Jeff made some good calls. We were in the right lane when the big one happened on the backstretch, and my spotter Tyler Monn helped me get through the second big one in turn 3.

We had a fast truck, but never were able to lead a lane. I would get some good runs on guys and be able to push them but wouldn’t have anywhere to go. I think overall though, it was a good performance. We wanted to win, but I think NASCAR made the right call to end the race because the rain really settled in. Not exactly the result we had hoped for, but all in all a good way to start off the year.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 17TH

FINISH: 29TH

POINTS: 26TH

Post-Race Quote: “I really learned a lot tonight, that’s just a pretty unfortunate deal. The No. 99 was pushing me really good there and I was just trying not to get put three wide in the middle. I didn’t want to jack up the No. 35 so I just filled it, and the No. 38 was coming down, so I lifted to not hook him, and I don’t really know what happened at that point. Our Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado was really good tonight, and I can’t say enough about the men and women at GMS Racing, General Motors, and Chevy for their support of me, along with Butlerbuilt Seats, Alpinestars, and Bell Helmets. Wish it worked out tonight.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Giuseppe’s Steel City Pizza Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 29TH

FINISH: 30TH

POINTS: 27TH

Post-Race Quote: “It was a bit crazy for us, just had a little trouble in qualifying. Overall in the race, I was happy with what we had working, I was just trying to learn. The first stage was kind of our practice plan, I was just trying to get my practice there, but those guys having trouble coming to five to go in that first stage kind of helped us out. But we had a good little fight back, we were in the mix there for a second, but just got caught up in the big one.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.