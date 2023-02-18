Travis Pastrana – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 WWEX Racing/ Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Travis Pastrana | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 25th | Finish: 13th

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series began their season Friday night under the lights at the famed Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado, Travis Pastrana, took a 25th-place qualifying effort and turned it into a 13th-place finish — his best career finish in Craftsman Truck Series competition.

As the green flag flew, the racing intensified as Pastrana was able to navigate through traffic around the 2.5-mile super speedway. With various cautions for rain throughout the duration of the NextEra Energy 250, Pastrana used these opportunities to put fuel in the car, allowing him to stay out after the first stage break to start ninth as Stage Two went green.

The action picked up in the second stage as drivers in the lead pack crashed, ultimately giving Pastrana left-side damage in the second of two wrecks this stage saw. Pastrana and team brought his plaid machine down pit road under the stage break to repair the damage, as well as change four tires and add fuel.

Once the final stage began, Pastrana rode steady in 11th-place before chaos broke loose as rain came closer to the track. The Annapolis, MD native was able to dodge three wrecks in the race to finish 13th when NASCAR officially called the race due to precipitation.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.