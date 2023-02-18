Myatt Snider to make 100th Xfinity career start at Daytona

Embarking on a part-time campaign for this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Joe Gibbs Racing, Myatt Snider is set to achieve a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s Xfinity season opener at Daytona International Speedway, Snider will reach 100 career starts in the Xfinity circuit.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Snider made his inaugural presence in the Xfinity Series at the start of the 2020 season when he inked a part-time deal to compete between Richard Childress Racing and RSS Racing. By then, he had achieved the 2018 Craftsman Truck Series Rookie-of-the-Year title and was coming off a full-time campaign in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for Racing Engineering. Commencing the 2020 season in RCR’s No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro, Snider notched his first career pole for the season opener at Daytona. Despite leading 22 of the first 23 laps, he ended up in 33rd place after being involved in an on-track incident midway into the event. He then finished no higher than 10th during the following five scheduled events before notching his first top-five career result at Bristol Motor Speedway in June, where he finished fifth.

By June 2020, Snider committed to running the remainder of the Xfinity Series season on a full-time basis between RCR and RSS Racing. Beginning at Atlanta Motor Speedway in June through the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in November, he recorded a total of four top-10 results, which included a season-best fourth-place finish at Pocono Raceway in June. During the span, his best result with RSS Racing was a seventh-place result at Homestead-Miami Speedway in June. Despite missing the 2020 Xfinity Playoffs, Snider led a total of 32 laps throughout the season and notched an average-finishing result of 20.6 before finishing in 16th place in the final standings.

For the 2021 season, Snider took over RCR’s No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro on a full-time Xfinity Series basis. He commenced the season by finishing seventh at Daytona before finishing 13th during the following event at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. Then at Homestead, Snider benefitted through two overtime restarts and a late charge from Tyler Reddick to score his first Xfinity career victory in his 36th series start. With a guaranteed spot for the 2021 Xfinity Series Playoffs based on his Homestead victory, the Charlotte native proceeded to accumulate seven additional top-10 results during the final 23 regular-season events before the Playoffs commenced. Following respective finishes of 15th, 31st and eighth during the Round of 12, his title hopes came to an end as he was one of four competitor to not transfer to the Round of 8. Nonetheless, he went on to finish no higher than 10th during the final four scheduled events before concluding the season in ninth place in the final standings. Despite leading a total of nine laps throughout the season, he notched a career-high 11 top-10 results and a career-best average-finishing result of 17.0.

In November 2021, Snider inked a deal to drive the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro for Jordan Anderson Racing for the upcoming Xfinity season. The news came a month after RCR announced that former Truck champion Sheldon Creed would replace Snider in the No. 2 car. Snider’s first event with Jordan Anderson Racing commenced on a harrowing note when he was involved in a vicious multi-car wreck on the final lap, where his car went airborne and was shredded on the front and rear ends after catching the backstretch catchfence. Despite the incident, Snider emerged uninjured. After finishing no higher than 21st during the first five scheduled events, he collected his first top-10 result of the season after finishing sixth at Circuit of the Americas in March. Eight races later, he notched his season-best result of second place at Portland International Raceway in June. Despite recording a total of four top-10 results throughout the 26-race regular-season stretch, he did not earn a berth for the 2022 Xfinity Playoffs. He went on to finish in the top 20 in four of the final seven Playoff events before settling in 18th place in the final standings. Despite leading more laps than his previous season at 21, he concluded the season with an average-finishing result of 21.9.

The 2023 season is set to mark another new beginning for Snider, who is scheduled to compete in six Xfinity events behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. His first start of the season will occur in the season opener at Daytona before competing at Portland in June. He will then cap off the season by competing in four of the final five scheduled events that include the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway between October and November.

Through 99 previous Xfinity starts, Snider has achieved one victory, one pole, four top-five results, 21 top-10 results, 62 laps led and an average-finishing result of 19.8.

Snider is scheduled to make his 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series career start at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18, with the event’s coverage to occur at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.