SimCraft and SpeedTour Debut Partnership at Sebring

Agreement Names SimCraft the Official Simulator of Trans Am, SVRA, FR Americas and F4 U.S.

CHARLOTTE (February 21, 2023) — SimCraft is the newest partner to join SpeedTour events through their relationship as the “Official Simulator of Trans Am, SVRA, FR Americas and F4 U.S. Championship.” The partnership will allow both drivers and fans to become acquainted with SimCraft’s products through a simulator on site at SpeedTour events.

“We’ve officially designated 2023 as the ‘year of the spectator’ at SpeedTour, and we’re excited for the role SimCraft will play in elevating the fan experience at our events,” said Tony Parella, CEO of SpeedTour. “The SimCraft simulators are the real deal—it’s the closest you can come to racing a car without actually being on the track. Having their product at our events will not only give our drivers a great opportunity to see how simulators can refine their driving craft, but it will also give our spectators an opportunity to gain a perspective of racing that they may never otherwise experience.”

Having refined their proprietary motion simulator technology since 1998, SimCraft simulators are designed to recreate the manner in which vehicles move in earth physics, allowing for an extremely hi-fidelity simulation experience. SimCraft’s core innovation and technology is a unique approach to the motion simulation of vehicle movement. Once only available for military and commercial training, the high-performance motion system provides an unparalleled virtual environment for developing high-speed car control skills and experimentation with vehicle setups. SimCraft is the first motion simulation system to bring the feeling of contact patch and seat-of-your-pants to reality in any professional-level racing simulator.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with SpeedTour and all of its associated race properties,” said Sean P. MacDonald, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at SimCraft. “The partnership provides us with an excellent opportunity to expand our footprint and draw new customers to SimCraft, while getting to interact with both competitors and spectators nationwide.”

A SimCraft simulator will be on site for several SpeedTour events this season, allowing both drivers and spectators to experience the technology in a contest format. For racers, the simulator “driver of the weekend” can win a free entry or test day for a SpeedTour event by recording the fastest lap of the weekend. Meanwhile, spectators will have the opportunity to win free SpeedTour merchandise if they’re able to beat the lap time of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s best and brightest racers.

Look for the SimCraft simulator on display at Sebring International Raceway when the 2023 SpeedTour season kicks off, February 24-26.

About SimCraft: SimCraft Motion Technology, developed in conjunction with Sports Scientists, Neurologists, Race Professionals, Mechanical, Software, and Design Engineers, is the premier “professional racing simulator” that realistically simulates race car feel with its industry leading fidelity and accuracy and provides competitors an invaluable asset for race engineering, driver development, and track preparation. Learn more about SimCraft by visiting simcraft.com.

About SpeedTour: SpeedTour hosts motorsports festivals encompassing America’s top road racing series at the most prestigious race tracks in North America. Competition includes the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli (Trans Am), Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Regional Americas Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.), Prototype Sprint Series Association (PSSA), International GT (IGT) and more. Trans Am, FR Americas and F4 U.S. are all sanctioned by SCCA Pro Racing, which is also related to the SpeedTour. through a long-term agreement to the commercial rights to brand and operate SCCA Pro Racing. With 21 events on the 2023 schedule, SpeedTour will exceed 5,500 entries. Between racing, concerts and car shows, SpeedTour events often attract more than 25,000 spectators. Additional marketing and promotional opportunities for SpeedTour are available through SpeedTour Quarterly, a magazine delivered in both print and digital formats, and on SpeedTour TV, a live streaming platform. Learn more about SpeedTour by visiting SpeedTour.net.