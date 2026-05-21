STAMPEDE OF SPEED TAKES OFF WITH BLOCKBUSTER STARS OF TEXAS MUSIC FESTIVAL LINE-UP AND NHRA CHAMPIONSHIP DRAG RACING

ENNIS, Texas (May 20, 2026) – Tickets for the Stampede of Speed including the Stars of Texas Music Festival and the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals are on sale now. The sixth annual Stampede of Speed, the 10-day family-friendly Texas themed country music festival and NHRA Countdown event, will bring some of the biggest names in music and racing to the Texas Motorplex, Oct. 9-18. Opening weekend will feature the Stars of Texas Music Festival, Oct. 9-11, with a three-day headliner line-up including Aaron Watson (Friday), Brad Paisley (Saturday) and Travis Tritt (Sunday).

Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 14, the biggest names in sportsman and professional NHRA drag racing will begin closing in on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series world championship and celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NHRA, with qualifying sessions through Saturday before tens of thousands of fans will be thrilled by final eliminations on Sunday, Oct. 18. Single day and weekend tickets are available now at www.stampedeofspeed.com and there is even a 10-day ticket option that allows fans to join us for all the unforgettable moments of this historic event.

“Our three-day line-up of acts will be a real barnburner for country music fans. You add in the 75th anniversary of the NHRA with racing legends events and the Countdown and it will be nearly two weeks of incredible entertainment,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “The entire family will be able to enjoy multiple days of music or racing. When you look at the value of our full day tickets, we are excited to be offering families a chance to come to Texas Motorplex and not break the bank. When my family built the Texas Motorplex over 40 years ago, we knew we wanted to have a facility that could provide a great entertainment value and that is what we are looking to build on this year.”

Last year the Texas Motorplex celebrated 40 years of racing and entertainment and in 2026 the facility is looking to build on its amazing legacy. Fans will be thrilled by the biggest names in drag racing competing for the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series world championships as well as the JEGS All-Star Race and the JEGS Friday Night Live event, Oct. 16. Plans are in the works through the racing events to celebrate and highlight the NHRA’s 75 years of professional drag racing including celebrating Hall of Fame driver and Texas Motorplex track owner Billy Meyer. During the Stampede of Speed fans from across the country will be treated to country music, drag racing, bull riding, a massive beer expo, BBQ contests, vendors and this year’s ten days of speed and music will continue to raise the bar.

“Starting with the free cattle drive through downtown Waxahachie on Friday at high noon the Stars of Texas Music Festival will be a true cavalcade of Texas-themed entertainment with bull riding, a beer expo, BBQ contests, drag racing and so much family fun entertainment,” said Meyer Johnson. “Saturday’s and Sunday’s concerts will be capped off with magical lantern releases which is always an emotional moment. Our goal is to make sure that the fans that come from across the country leave with a Texas-size smile on their faces.”

Tickets for the Stars of Texas Music Festival and the entire NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Stampede of Speed are on sale now at texasmotorplex.com and stampedeofspeed.com. For more information on NHRA, visit NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.