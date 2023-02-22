The Biggest Races On The 2023 Calendar

This 2023 calendar is going to be one to remember. There is nothing but great races to look forward to. We’ve gathered a list of some of the biggest races this year.

It's going to be another amazing year with lots of big races. We've already kicked off January with some of the big events like Rally Monte Carlo and 24 Hours of Daytona. But there's much more to come.

Formula E Hyderabad (11th February)

The first one is going to take place at the beginning of February. Formula E Hyderabad is going to take place in India for the first time this year. This championship was brought to India so as to promote various solutions for electric mobility. We can look forward to seeing Gen3 cars on the track this year.

Bahrain Grand Prix (3rd – 5th March)

The Bahrain Grand Prix is not something that you want to be missing out on. This year is going to be the longest in the 70-year history of this legendary championship. We’re going to see all the cars in action and see who’s actually got the quickest car. It’s going to be thrilling, that’s for sure!

Monaco Grand Prix (26th – 28th May)

One of the most anticipated racing events of the year is the Monaco Grand Prix in May. It’s going to be the 80th running this year. It’s going to be exciting to see who’s going to win this year with all the drama going on last year. Will Monegasque Charles Leclerc take the win that he lost last year due to a mistimed pit stop? We will find out in May.

Le Mans 24 Hours (10th – 11th June)

Another year where we can look forward to the iconic Las Mans. This 24-hour race is always one of the events to look forward to the most. Luckily it’s not going to be clashing with any of the F1 races, so there is plenty of room to focus on this race when we reach the 10th of June 2023.

Las Vegas Grand Prix (16th – 18th November)

At the end of the year, we could be going to Las Vegas as the cars will be racing through The Strip. If you want to go to this famous event, it’s going to be pricey! The tickets are going for somewhere between $1 million and $5 million! So, unless you’re a millionaire, we’re very much looking forward to watching this amazing racing event on the screen.