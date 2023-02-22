Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 02.22.23

This Week in Motorsports: February 20-27, 2023

· NCS/NXS: Auto Club Speedway – February 25-26

PLANO, Texas (February 22, 2023) – After opening the 2023 season at Daytona International Speedway last weekend, NASCAR heads back to California for the final races on the two-mile Auto Club Speedway circuit.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Bell plans to continue strong start… Christopher Bell had a strong start for the 2023 season with a runner-up finish in Thursday’s Duel before a third-place result in the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Bell comes into California looking for his first top-five finish in the NASCAR Cup Series at Auto Club Speedway. He earned a strong third-place result in Xfinity Series action in 2019.

Truex desires second Fontana triumph… Martin Truex Jr. battled through crash damage to finish in the top-15 in the Daytona 500, but the former Cup Series champion is looking for much more at Auto Club Speedway this weekend. He won in dominating fashion at Fontana in 2018 by leading 125 of 200 laps and has scored three top-10 finishes in the last five races at the track.

Hamlin looking for first Auto Club victory… In the final race on Auto Club Speedway’s two-mile circuit, 48-time Cup victor Denny Hamlin is looking to add the track to his Cup Series success. Hamlin has had multiple strong runs at the track, but is looking for his first victory. He has scored multiple top-five finishes, including a track-best third in 2008 and 2016.

Reddick going for two… Tyler Reddick will be back behind the wheel of his No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD on Sunday. Reddick will also compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) aboard a Toyota GR Supra for the first time as he races the No. 24 GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR). The two-time NXS champion has made two starts at Auto Club Speedway – with top-10 finishes in both. Reddick will make several NXS starts for SHR this season – including next weekend at Las Vegas – before Connor Mosack makes his first of 20 scheduled starts in Phoenix.

Nemechek looks to continue strong start… John Hunter Nemechek missed starting the NXS season with a win by mere inches on Saturday in Daytona and is looking for more success this weekend. The North Carolina-native sits third in the point standings after the season-opener and is looking for his first Fontana win this weekend.

