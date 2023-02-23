Search
Weekend schedule for Auto Club Speedway

By Angela Campbell
The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Auto Club Speedway this weekend. It will be the final race on the current 2-mile configuration. The Craftsman Truck Series is off and will return to competition March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers with four wins at the speedway in 2005, 2013, 2014 and 2019. Also of note, the race will mark Kevin Harvick’s 750th consecutive Cup Series start. He joins Jeff Gordon (797) and Ricky Rudd (788) with the third-most consecutive starts in the series.

There are two former Xfinity Series Auto Club Speedway winners entered in this weekend’s race. Current full-time Xfinity driver Cole Custer has two previous victories (2019, 2022) and current Cup driver, Austin Dillon (2016), who will be competing in the No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

Saturday, Feb. 25

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1
12:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
2:35 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Driver Intros
5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300
Distance: 300 miles (150 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 35, Stage 2 ends on Lap 70, Final Stage ends on Lap 150
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $1,659,396

Sunday, Feb. 26

3 p.m.: Driver Intros
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pala Casino 400
Distance: 400 miles (200 laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 65, Stage 2 ends on Lap 130, Final Stage ends on Lap 200
FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $8,484,302



Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
