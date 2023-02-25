Xfinity race postponed, NASCAR doubleheader set for Sunday at Auto Club Speedway

The Xfinity Series Production Alliance Group 300 has been postponed to Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on FS2 following the Cup Series Pala Casino 400 on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET for a doubleheader Sunday.

After continual rain and random snow flurries amid efforts to dry the track, NASCAR canceled all of Saturday’s scheduled on-track activity at Auto Club Speedway, including practice, qualifying and the Xfinity Series race.

Every effort was made to start the Xfinity Series race, originally scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET Saturday evening. At approximately 6 p.m. ET, the drivers were sent on track and made a few pace laps but the rain persisted and the cars were sent back to pit road, prompting the decision to postpone.

The lineups for both series were set by the performance matrix based on last week’s results at Daytona International Speedway, as specified in the NASCAR rule book.

It is comprised of the driver’s fastest lap time position (15%), the driver’s final race position (25%), the owner’s final race position (25%) and the owner’s points position (35%).

Christopher Bell will be on the pole for the Cup Series race with Austin Hill leading the field to green for the Xfinity Series event.

Lineups: