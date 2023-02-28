Alsco Uniforms Continues Partnership with Driver Jeb Burton for 2023 Xfinity Series

Statesville, NC (February 28, 2023) – Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport is proud to announce a partnership with Alsco Uniforms. The Utah-based company has signed a multi-race agreement with Jeb Burton and the #27 team. Alsco Uniforms is the leader in providing rental services for uniforms, linens, floor mats, first aid cabinets and restroom supplies to many businesses across North America, including JAR Bommarito Autosport.

“Alsco Uniforms has been a great partner of mine for years. I am so grateful for the impact they have had on my career.” said Jeb Burton. “I am excited to have them back. We have had great success together on and off the track. It has been a lot of fun finding them business through my network of companies.”

Alsco Uniforms will debut as the primary sponsor on Jeb Burton’s No.27 Chevrolet Camaro at the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In addition to the Las Vegas race, Alsco will be a primary partner for the Atlanta Motor Speedway event on July 8, 2023, Bristol Motor Speedway event on September 15, 2023, Texas Motor Speedway event on September 23, 2023, and then again at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway event on October 14, 2023.

“Jeb Burton is one of Alsco Uniforms best brand ambassadors. It was an easy decision for us to ramp up our support of him in 2023. We’re looking forward to helping him and his pit crew look good on and off the track with our high-performance uniforms, laundered and delivered weekly.” Ben Fox, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Alsco Uniforms.

“I’m really honored to have Alsco Uniforms join our JAR Bommarito Autosport team with their continued support of Jeb Burton behind the wheel of our 27 Camaro for the 2023 season.” stated team president Jordan Anderson. “Alsco Uniforms, much like our race shop, keeps your workplace looking good with a variety of quality services and products – and we are proud to represent their entire family of employees and brand on and off the track.”

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito.

Established in 2018, JAR Bommarito Autosport has competed full-time in the NCTS four times earning a team best back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 NextEra 250 season opener at Daytona International Speedway with driver Jordan Anderson.

Expanding to the NXS in 2021 the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS would drive to five Top-Five and six Top-10 finishes with various drivers behind the wheel in its first season. 2022 would see the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS claim the team’s first stage win and a runner-up finish while claiming four Top-10’s with driver Myatt Snider.

In 2023, JAR Bommarito Autosport will continue to grow fielding two full-time entries in the NXS; No. 31 for Parker Retzlaff, and No. 27 for Jeb Burton. JAR Bommarito Autosport will also compete in the NCTS with the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado various drivers in select races.