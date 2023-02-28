Kaulig Racing and South Point Hotel and Casino Reignite Partnership Ahead of 2023 Las Vegas Race Weekends

Multi-race Partnership Spans Across Both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series Events.

LEXINGTON, N.C. (February 28, 2023) – Kaulig Racing and South Point Hotel & Casino revitalize their partnership for both the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this season.

South Point Hotel & Casino, a longtime partner of Daniel Hemric, driver of the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro in the NXS, will be the primary partner this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 300, as well as an associate partner on the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 driven by AJ Allmendinger and the No. 31 Camaro ZL1 driven by Justin Haley for the NCS Pennzoil 400.

Hemric, who has nine starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS, has earned four top five-finishes at the track, two of which came with partner, South Point Hotel & Casino.

“South Point Hotel and Casino, as well as the Gaughan family, have stood by me and my racing career for quite a few years,” said Hemric. “I’m incredibly thankful to them for wanting to continue our friendship and partnership and share with me the vision we have at Kaulig Racing.”

With a rich history spanning over two decades throughout NASCAR, South Point Hotel & Casino is thrilled to reignite their partnership with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 season.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing and their stable of drivers for both Las Vegas races this 2023 NASCAR season, said Ryan Growney, General Manager of South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. “The entire South Point family is looking forward to cheering for not only Hemric, but his Kaulig Racing teammates as well.”

In the NXS, Kaulig Racing has earned one win, three top five and 13 top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This weekend’s Pennzoil 400 will mark Kaulig Racing’s fifth overall start at the track in the NCS.

“We’re pumped to welcome back South Point Hotel & Casino onboard in Las Vegas this weekend,” said Kaulig Racing president, Chris Rice. “The Gaughan family lends incredible support to the NASCAR industry and our team. We are excited to be able to continue our great relationship with South Point this year across both the Xfinity and Cup Series.”

The Alsco Uniforms 300 will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4 on FS1, followed by the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday March 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

In addition, South Point Hotel and Casino will then return for the fall events serving as an associate partner on the No. 16 and 31 NCS cars for the South Point 400, as well as an associate on Hemric’s No. 11 machine for the Alsco Uniforms 302.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About South Point

South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa is a resort located in the heart of the premiere southwest Las Vegas valley, just minutes away from the famous Las Vegas Strip. Some of their many amenities include a 16-screen Century Theatre movie complex, 64-lane bowling center and 60 lane tournament bowling plaza and a variety of 11 restaurants that cater to all appetites and tastes. The Las Vegas casino features a large selection of table games including Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Progressive Fortune Pai-Gow Poker, No Commission Baccarat, Ultimate Texas Hold ’em with Progressive and Three Card Poker with Progressive. More than 2,200 of the most popular slot and video poker machines featuring ticket-in, ticket-out technology. South Point’s distinctive hotel features spacious rooms and suites with 50 inch view surface with 4k resolution televisions, Point Plush mattresses and Wireless Fidelity throughout. A unique feature to this property is its Equestrian Center, which is the finest horse facility in the country. South Point also has a fabulous 400-seat showroom that features headliner entertainment and dancing to live bands. Stop by the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa today, we are sure you will want to stay. Visit southpointcasino.com.