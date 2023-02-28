Todd Gilliland and No. 38 Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford Team Las Vegas Competition Notes

Todd Gilliland and No. 38 Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford Team

Las Vegas 400 Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Todd Gilliland continue to push through the west coast swing as they head to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for this Sunday’s 400-miler. Making its 2023 debut will be the colors of Ruedebusch Development and Construction on the No. 38 Ford Mustang. This is the second consecutive season the Wisconsin-based company has supported Gilliland in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Sunday’s race is the second of a three-week journey to the west for NASCAR. The team came back from a wet Fontana race weekend and will work all day and evening Tuesday night to make final preparations on Gilliland’s Ford. The car will load on a “swap” hauler that will then meet the team hauler later this week in Las Vegas.

Sunday’s race will be live on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET. Action begins on Saturday with practice and qualifying at 1:35 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

The Las Vegas car came through the FRM fab shop and was put onto the setup plate last week with final prep and loading this evening. A tight turnaround, the Ruedebusch Development and Construction team knows the start of the season is a grind.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“The start of the season is a challenge. This west coast swing takes an ‘all hands-on deck’ approach to get these cars to and from the tracks. They need to be prepared and ready to race. We just saw that at Fontana. The first lap at speed was during the race, so we need to be working hard.

“Everyone from the shop guys, road crew, hauler drivers and more have been working their tails off these past couple of weeks. I can’t thank them enough because it takes the whole team. We’re in the middle of this grind and everyone is doing their job.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I can’t thank everyone enough for all the time and effort they have put into getting the cars ready. The beginning of the season isn’t easy on anyone. You are crossing the country multiple times. We don’t have a big team, so we need the road crew back at the shop helping our guys getting the car ready.

“I’m back in the sim and always working on our package for our races. So, it’s a big challenge early in the year.

“I think we’re in a good place with our Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford Mustang. I am working hard to the best I can at the mile-and-a-half tracks. Each one is different, and Las Vegas is fast. You cannot lose momentum at all. You just need to keep your speed up or you’re going to lose positions.

“But I am ready. It’s cool to have Ruedebusch Development and Construction back on the car. They have been a huge supporter of mine and they’ll be helping me more this season.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.