Michael McDowell and No. 34 Quincy Compressors Ford Team Las Vegas Competition Notes

Michael McDowell and No. 34 Quincy Compressors Ford Team

Las Vegas 400 Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

A new 2023 partner makes its debut this weekend on the No. 34 Ford Mustang and driver Michael McDowell. Quincy Compressor, a Bay Minette, Alabama-based compressor manufacturer, begins its first of four primary races this season with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). Quincy Compressor will help lead McDowell and the No. 34 Quincy Compressor team to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race. Quincy Compressor will then support Todd Gilliland as a primary sponsor three times later this season.

Founded in 1920, Quincy Compressor is a leading designer and manufacturer of reciprocating and rotary screw air compressors, vacuum pumps, and a full line of air treatment components. Headquartered in Bay Minette, Alabama, Quincy has built its reputation on quality and rugged reliability, building tough air compressors for the most demanding applications. With a legacy spanning over one hundred years, they are excited to bring their “True Blue” brand to NASCAR’s premiere series and to its millions of passionate fans.

Practice and qualifying will take place this Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Las Vegas 400 is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

This weekend’s race is the second of three west coast races for NASCAR Cup Series teams.

McDowell heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway 16th in points.

The team has not raced this chassis yet this year.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be our first, true mile-and-a-half oval this season. We want to learn a lot, but at least we have notes from last season. It gives us confidence that we’ll have a fast Quincy Compressor Ford Mustang.

“Las Vegas is so fast that you’re setting up a car that allows Michael to stay in the gas and move around where needs to. We want to give him a good balanced car and let him do the rest.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“First of all, I like the group we have on our No. 34 team this year. And I say that because I think we’re all pulling in the right direction, controlling what we can control, and communicating well. I look ahead to this weekend at Las Vegas, and with this group I’m confident that we can get a top-10 at this track. This race has plagued us a bit.

“Sometimes, it’s been tough for us to catch up early in the year, but our confidence has been good this year. We feel that our cars have been solid and there isn’t doubt that we’re going to have speed and make the best race calls.

“So, yeah, I feel good heading into Las Vegas and getting our first top-10 of the season.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.