SS Racing Announces Full Schedule, Driver Line-Up for 2023

Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman and Jonathan Cash to race in SMART, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (March 1, 2023) – NASCAR legends Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman, along with modified driver Jonathan Cash, will be behind the wheel of Sadler-Stanley (SS) Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic’s No. 18VA (No. 38VA for NASCAR Whelen) and No. 39VA, respectively, during the 2023 modified season. 14 SMART Modified Tour races are on the schedule, with Newman racing the majority of them, as well as four NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. Cash is scheduled for five SMART races, while Labonte will pilot all races on the schedule.

SS Racing announced their new partnership with Labonte, a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and 2000 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, in November 2022. Newman’s announcement came shortly after in January, with team co-owner Hermie Sadler stating Newman, the 2002 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, could “win at any time, on any track.” Newman previously raced for SS Racing three times in 2022.

The driver line-up includes:

March 4: SMART Modified Tour, Florence Motor Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

March 12: SMART Modified Tour, Caraway Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

March 18: SMART Modified Tour, Lonesome Pine Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Cash

March 31: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Richmond Raceway

No. 38VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

April 1: SMART Modified Tour, South Boston Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Cash

April 15: SMART Modified Tour, Hickory Motor Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

May 26: SMART Modified Tour, Franklin County Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

June 23: SMART Modified Tour, Ace Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

July 1: SMART Modified Tour, Caraway Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Cash

August 26: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Langley Speedway

No. 38VA Labonte

No. 39VA TBA

September 2: SMART Modified Tour, Carteret County Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

September 9: SMART Modified Tour, Dominion Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

September 30: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour North Wilkesboro Speedway

No. 38VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

October 1: SMART Modified Tour, Motor Mile Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

October 7: SMART Modified Tour, Tri-County Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Cash

October 14: SMART Modified Tour, Little Rockingham Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Cash

October 26: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Martinsville Speedway

No. 38VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

October 28: SMART Modified Tour, Orange County Speedway

No. 18VA Labonte

No. 39VA Newman

“Our driver line-up is second to none this modified season, and we are thrilled to have two champions on the track for SS Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic. Cash made his debut for us last year at Hickory, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him back, too.” said SS Racing Co-Owner Bill Stanley, a Virginia State Senator and owner of The Stanley Law Group.

“This is going to be an exciting season for fans of open wheel Modified racing,” said Sadler. “We’re counting down the days until we can watch Bobby and Ryan hit the track as teammates for SS Racing, and take this sport to the next level.”

