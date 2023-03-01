Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

NASCAR travels to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend with a full schedule of competition in all three series.

During the 2022 season, we saw 19 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers in victory lane. Will the trend continue this year?

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the season-opening Daytona 500 and last week, Kyle Busch won at Auto Club Speedway in only his second start with Richard Childress Racing.

Las Vegas Stats:

NASCAR Cup Series – Jimmie Johnson leads the series with four victories at Las Vegas in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010. There are eight active drivers who have previously won at the 1.5-mile track led by Brad Keselowski (2014, 2016, 2018) and Joey Logano (2019, 2020, 2022) with three victories each.

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Three NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers head to Las Vegas hoping to add another win to their resume. JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry has won twice, in 2021 and 2022, along with current Cup Series driver Kyle Busch with two wins in 2016 and March 2019. Busch will be driving the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet this weekend. Tyler Reddick has one previous win in September 2019 and will be competing in the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – It will be a busy three days for Kyle Busch who is also entered in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at his home track driving the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet. In six Truck Series starts at Las Vegas, he has three wins. Previous winners in the series include John Hunter Nemechek (2021), Christian Eckes (2020), Grant Enfinger (2018) and Ben Rhodes (2017).

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 3

9 p.m.: Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts

Green Flag: 9:13 p.m.

Distance: 201 miles – 134 Laps

Stage 1 ends on Lap 30, Stage 2 ends on Lap 60, Final Stage ends on Lap 134

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $703,062

Saturday, March 4

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

Green Flag: 4:49 p.m.

Distance: 300 miles – 200 Laps

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $1,716,356

Sunday, March 5

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Green Flag: 3:49 p.m.

Distance: 400 miles – 267 laps

Stage 1 ends on Lap 80, Stage 2 ends on Lap 165, Final Stage ends on Lap 267

FOX/PRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $8,960,174