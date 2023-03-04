Kyle Busch wins the Craftsman Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was run Friday night. It was an exciting race with a large amount of room for the cars to race three and even 4-wide for the lead.

Kyle Busch had early tire issues but would easily overcome them and wheel his No.51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet to victory lane. He led 84 of 134 laps and claimed his fourth career Truck Series win at his home track. It was his 63rd win in the series.

“Thank you guys, thank all the fans, thank you for coming out tonight,” Busch commented. “Rowdy Nation getting loud, it’s a lot of fun in just the Truck Series, I appreciate that.” He added, “It’s an honor to come out with KBM, my own team and have some fun and just kinda work on stuff.”

Busch will also be competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday for a tripleheader weekend.

Zane Smith brought his No.38 Front Row Motorsports Ford home in second place.

“I’m happy with our day,” Smith said. “We had a really good Speedco Ford, happy with our stage win. Got shuffled back there in one of those late-race restarts and just kind of let Kyle get away, and it’s so hard executing pit road chasing him.” He added, “I’m still happy with our day, another good points day.”

Finishing in third place was driver Ben Rhodes in his No. 99 Thor Sport Racing. Rhodes also battled up front going back and forth for the lead.

“We ended up getting some good stage points in stage two today, and then a good finish here tonight. All in all, I’m proud of the effort from my guys, a nice stable fast truck.”

Stage 1 – Busch started from the pole position but then had tire issues causing him to pit out of order with the other drivers. There was only one caution and that was when Bret Holmes tagged the wall. Zane Smith, who started with a fast car, would also win the stage.

Stage 2 – We saw Carson Hocevar running up front leading the pack. Even with a few minor cautions, he was strong enough to maintain the lead, easily winning stage 2.

Final Stage – The final stage had no cautions and Busch was the hands-down winner. There was just no one there that could touch him.

Corey Heim and Ty Majeski would round out the top five. Christian Eckes, Hocevar, Chase Purdy, Grand Enfinger, and Jake Garcia finished sixth through 10, respectively.

Rhodes currently leads the point standings by two points over Ty Majeski.

The NASCAR Truck Series will head next to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 18.



