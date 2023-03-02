BLUEGREEN VACATIONS TO SPONSOR COREY LAJOIE, SPIRE MOTORSPORTS NO. 7 TEAM AT RICHMOND RACEWAY

CONCORD, N.C. (March 1, 2023) – Spire Motorsports is pleased to announce that Bluegreen Vacations, the Official Vacation Ownership Partner of NASCAR®, will serve as the primary sponsor of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Corey LaJoie in the April 2 NASCAR® Cup Series (NCS) Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

The 2023 season marks LaJoie’s fourth year collaborating with Bluegreen Vacations and the vacation company’s first as a primary partner with Spire Motorsports.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Spire Motorsports as sponsor of Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet during the NASCAR® Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway,” said Ray Lopez Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Bluegreen Vacations. “At Bluegreen, our mission is to help our owners enjoy memorable vacation experiences. This event will put our owners right in the middle of the action, providing them with what we hope will be an unforgettable experience.”

The Concord, N.C., veteran racer has logged 10 total Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway and calls a 21st-place finish a career best at the legendary three-quarter mile oval. He is currently 13th in the NCS points standings and has earned 16th and 14th-place finishes, respectively to open the 2023 season.

“I really appreciate Bluegreen’s support over the past four years,” said LaJoie. “My entire family enjoys staying at Bluegreen Resorts around the country. Aside from that, Bluegreen’s commitment to NASCAR® continues to expand year after year, so it’s exciting to see that growth and race the Bluegreen Vacations Chevy Camaro at Richmond Raceway.”

The Toyota Owners 400 from Richmond Raceway will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, April 2 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The seventh of 36 points races on 2023 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a full-time, two-car NASCAR® Cup Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2023, Spire Motorsports will field the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for driver Corey LaJoie and No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Ty Dillon. The team also fields a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway.

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation …

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 70 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.