Whelen Engineering and Richard Childress Racing Extend Partnership in 2025

Jesse Love Will Continue to Pilot the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

WELCOME, N.C. (October 31, 2024) – Whelen Engineering, a global leader in the emergency warning industry for over 70 years, will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2025 as anchor sponsor on the No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Jesse Love, current Sunoco Rookie of the Year points leader, will return to the organization to pilot the race-winning entry.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Jesse Love in 2025,” said Peter Tiezzi, General Manager of Motorsports for Whelen Engineering. “It’s been an honor to watch Jesse grow as a driver and ambassador for Whelen and RCR in his rookie season. Our shared commitment to excellence and community impact makes this partnership truly special, and we can’t wait to see what we achieve together next year!”

Since 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who protect others, Whelen provides the high-quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any condition. Whelen is honored to have earned the trust of first responders around the world as leaders of the emergency warning industry and carries the responsibility earnestly, always striving to ensure that the everyday heroes serving under the illumination and protection of Whelen products are equipped to do their jobs with enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety.

“Whelen’s commitment to the motorsports industry is unwavering and we are proud to continue our relationship with such a great brand,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “Throughout our partnership, we have brought awareness to worthy causes that support first responders and built a robust at-track hosting program that encourages collaboration. Jesse has been an outstanding representative for Whelen in his rookie season. Together, he delivered Whelen their first victory in the Xfinity Series. We are confident that there is much more success on the horizon for Jesse and Whelen.”

Love, the 2023 ARCA Menards Series Champion, has earned one win, five poles, seven top-five, and 17 top-10 finishes through 31 Xfinity Series races so far this season. In his rookie campaign, the 19-year-old has led 335 laps – fourth most in the series – and earned a berth in the Playoffs.

“Entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series and being paired with Whelen, a company that values and protects first responders, has been an honor,” said Love. “Since I joined Richard Childress Racing, the entire company at Whelen has welcomed me with open arms. From touring both of their facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire to unveiling the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation scheme at FDIC International and participating in Sonny Whelen’s Racing for a Cure charity go kart event, I’ve been able to see firsthand all the work that Whelen does to enrich our communities. I’ll always be grateful that we were able to give Whelen their first NASCAR win earlier this season, and I know we have more victories in our future together.”

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).