WEC preview with Cadillac Racing team manager Mitas

Transcript: Strategist discusses No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R debut, start-up of program

Stephen Mitas, team manager and strategist for the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R, participated in a media Q&A today with other Hypercar team principals via Zoom hosted by the FIA World Endurance Championship ahead of Cadillac Racing’s WEC debut in the season-opening 1000 Miles of Sebring on March 17.

Transcript of his Q&A:

Can you tell us a bit about the logistical and technical challenges of competing both in IMSA and WEC this year?

“We’re learning about them as we speak. It’s the first time for Cadillac Racing to be racing in IMSA and in WEC. Preparing the same car in two different applications has proved to be challenging and racing on both continents has proven to be a different challenge to what we’ve seen in the past when I was involved in WEC only.”

Could you explain a bit about the process of setting up the base in Europe?

“It’s been a challenging timeline. The facility is coming along. We’ll be ready for the European season. The facility ahs been used by someone else previously, so it has seen some racecars before. We’ll probably christen it in April and give more details at that stage.”

Part of that will be getting a testing program going in Europe; what’s your timeline?

“We’ve been lucky that the car has been testing and testing very successfully in the U.S., so reliability-wise we’re quite confident. Our target is to get a Le Mans-style race sim done before Le Mans and we’re in the process of confirming test dates.”

Are you utilizing any support from European organizations?

“We have a lot of experts joining the program but it’s primarily going to be an in-house team. Most of the expertise we’ll have in-house.”

Are you confident there will be a fair and equitable BoP for Sebring?

“From our perspective, we’re not concerned. It’s the beginning of a new era and I think it’s going to be a learning process for the teams and also the organizers. We’ll have to wait and see what comes in Sebring and then if something is out of balance I think the organizers will take the necessary steps to re-balance that in time (for the next race).”

Are you expecting changes between the Prologue and the race?

“Personally, no. But it’s the beginning of a new era. I don’t think the FIA, the WEC or anyone looking at the BoP between LMH and LMDh has had a go at this yet. I think the Prologue is a great test, not just for us, but also a great test for the organizers to figure out how things will play out.”

Does your team have a rain specialist or one who prefers to drive at night, or is it always the same order?

“I wouldn’t say it’s the same order. I think our driver crew is very fast and very experienced. I don’t think there’s any preference for us to have any one driver in the wet or any one driver at night at this point in time. We’re very happy with the crew and excited to unleash them in the WEC. Particularly at Le Mans, you’re not going to have a choice to have one rain specialist. It could rain a little or it could rain a lot. Everyone is going to see these conditions at one point in time. I think we have a talented crew and we’re looking forward to going racing.”

How useful was it to have the WEC team and crew racing at Daytona?

“It’s super-useful. Testing is limited so going to Daytona is a good way in race conditions to get the team and drivers aligned and prepared for the WEC season.”

Did it ease a bit of pressure so you didn’t have to organize a private test?

“We’ve been all through last year and the car crew has been working together for a significant amount of time, so I wouldn’t say it eased any pressure but, for sure, any actual endurance race or race sim is helpful.”

Was it more valuable to race at Daytona than test on European-style tracks?

“It was an IMSA car, built to IMSA regs, and there are some subtle differences. Ever test is useful and every race is even more useful. The more experience you get, particularly with a new team, is only going to benefit you and reduce your learning curve. There are some subtle differences (between IMSA and WEC regulations), which means the cars have to be rebuilt completely due to things like the scrutineering loom and some other technical things that are subtly different between championships. It will be the same chassis.”