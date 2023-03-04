GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Las Vegas

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 16TH

FINISH: 9TH

POINTS: 6TH

Post-Race Quote: “A ninth place run wasn’t what we were after tonight, but we showed a lot of promise from our truck and team. Our Champion Power Equipment team was able to rebound significantly from where we were at in qualifying, and it felt like every change Jeff made helped us get faster each run. Unfortunately, we lost a lot of time in the last run of the race due to some mistakes I had on pit road and we weren’t able to capitalize on others’ misfortunes, but all in all I’d say it was a decent night. There’s no quit in this team and on the bright side, we do have a lot to build off of for Atlanta and beyond. Wish we could have given Maury a better finish at his home race, but we’ll take the extra stage points on top of another top 10 finish and move forward.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 24TH

FINISH: 29TH

POINTS: 18TH

Post-Race Quote: “Today at Las Vegas, I had a lot of fun racing these trucks in traffic. These NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competitors are really good. We got great stage points in the first two stages and made the most of our strategy there. We were sitting just outside or around the top-10 just before the green flag stop. Got hit coming in and it kind of ruined our night, cut a tire, and the pass through penalties we had to endure didn’t help. It was an unfortunate end to our night, but we got some solid points and our truck is not too badly torn up. I’m thankful for all my partners and I plan to do really well in Atlanta. I have my eyes set there, and I am excited for the road course race coming up.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Solar-Fit / Halifax Health Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 20TH

FINISH: 19TH

POINTS: 19TH

Post-Race Quote: “Overall, it was a rough night. Just needed a little luck on our side; we had a right rear tire come apart early which put us behind the right ball, but we fought back and even got to lead a couple laps there towards the end with pit strategy. We salvaged a top-20, and don’t have a whole lot to hang our heads on considering all we had to deal with. Proud of all of the guys on my No. 43 Solar-Fit / Halifax Health Chevrolet Silverado, and we’re going to regroup and get back going here in Atlanta in a couple weeks.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.