Ross Chastain – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Ross Chastain: Twitter: @RossChastain | Instagram: @rosschastain | Facebook: /RossChastainRacing | Web: www.rosschastain.com/



Start: 23rd | Finish: 24th | Owner’s Points Standings: 17th

Heading into Friday’s race, Ross Chastain had nothing to lose. As the driver of the No. 1 NASCAR Cup Series car for Trackhouse Racing, Chastain is able to learn and gain experience at tracks through Truck Series competition. But, after fuel problems in practice and qualifying, Chastain started the race 23rd and was forced to start at the tail of the field due to unapproved adjustments.

Though Chastain began the race in last, he was able to weave his way through the field, benefit from stellar strategy calls, and finish inside the top-ten of Stage One.

Along with teammate Carson Hocevar and others, Chastain stayed out under the stage break to restart the race in third. From here, he would help Hocevar take the lead before he began to fall back. As the stage was coming to a close, a wreck unfolded in front of Chastain, collecting the Florida driver. Fortunately, Chastain only had minor damage, but it was enough to put him multiple laps down after repairing the truck under green flag conditions.

After being trapped multiple laps down, Chastain was able to salvage a 24th-place finish in his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of the season.

Chastain on His 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Debut: “Knocking the rust off at the racetrack is nice. When it comes to restarts, hitting pit road, and choosing before a restart it all helps on Sundays.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.