Toyota Racing NCTS Post-Race Recap — Las Vegas 3.3.23

COREY HEIM SCORES TOP-FIVE IN LAS VEGAS

TRICON Garage Tundras Take Turns at the Front of the Field

LAS VEGAS (March 3, 2023) – Corey Heim scored the top-finish for Toyota in Friday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway taking the checkered flag in the fourth position. Heim along with his TRICON Garage teammates, Tanner Gray, Dean Thompson and Kaz Grala, all spent time racing within the top-five during the 134-lap race, which marked the first intermediate track of the 2023 season.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 2 of 23 – 134 Laps, 201 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Busch*

2nd, Zane Smith*

3rd, Ben Rhodes*

4th, COREY HEIM

5th, Ty Majeski*

13th, TANNER GRAY

14th, STEWART FRIESEN

15th, TYLER ANKRUM

16th, DEAN THOMPSON

17th, KAZ GRALA

22nd, TIMMY HILL

31st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

33rd, BRENNAN POOLE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 4th

How was your race overall tonight?

“Overall, good. It’s a new team with TRICON and I really appreciate everyone over at the shop at TRICON Garage and Toyota Racing, Safelite and everyone that makes this happen. Got some work to do for sure to compete for wins. The 51 (Kyle Busch) was pretty much untouchable tonight. Just can’t stress it enough, awesome job by my guys, they’ve put in a lot of work and hoping to get this Safelite Tundra in victory lane soon.”

What did you feel you need to work on moving forward on intermediate tracks?

“I think just some differences from what I felt last year. There is definitely a lot of potential. Finishing fourth on our first true testament to speed as far as an intermediate race track goes, which is Las Vegas of course. There was some stuff that I felt that I really know we can make some progress on and I have a lot of confidence that we can get there.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, with more in showrooms later this year.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.