Quincy Compressor Returns to NASCAR Cup Series, Front Row Motorsport

Compressor Manufacturer to Sponsor Todd Gilliand’s No. 38

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 20, 2024) – Quincy Compressor, the Bay Minette, Alabama-based compressor manufacturer, will make a return to the NASCAR Cup Series and Front Row Motorsports (FRM). The program will feature several distributors of Quincy on board the No. 38 and 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horses as primary and associate sponsors.

“Our relationship with Front Row Motorsports allows us to continue to grow the Quincy brand, it’s distributors and showcase our products and capabilities,” said Michael Campbell, President of Quincy Compressor. “The Front Row Motorsports team are great ambassadors for our company, and we want to be a part of their continued success.”

One of their distributors, Warthog Air Compressor Store, will be on Todd Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. Quincy will be an associate sponsor on Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Coca-Cola 600 car.

Quincy will also appear on the No. 38 for the Kansas Speedway race in September, featuring another valued distributor, Rasmussen Air and Gas Energy, as the primary scheme.

“It is really cool to have Quincy Compressor back on board,” said Gilliland. “They were great partners for us in past years with the 38 team and FRM. It’s great to see the support they have for the team going forward.”

Founded in 1920, Quincy Compressor is a leading designer and manufacturer of reciprocating and rotary screw air compressors, vacuum pumps and a full line of air treatment components. Headquartered in Bay Minette, Alabama, Quincy has built its reputation on quality and rugged reliability, building tough air compressors for the most demanding applications. With a legacy spanning over one hundred years, they are excited to bring their “True Blue” brand to NASCAR’s premiere series and to its millions of passionate fans.

To learn more about Quincy Compressor, fans are encouraged to visit their website at www.quincycompressor.com. Learn more about Warthog Air Compressors at www.aircompressorstore.com.

ABOUT QUINCY COMPRESSORS

Quincy Compressor is a leading designer and manufacturer of reciprocating and rotary screw air compressors, vacuum pumps and a full line of air treatment components. In business since 1920, Quincy has built its reputation on quality and rugged reliability, building tough air compressors for the most demanding applications. The Quincy brand is synonymous with quality, delivering “Performance You Demand. Reliability You Trust.” Quincy’s dedicated network of authorized distributors offers top-notch installation and after-sales services for reliable, efficient air year after year. To learn more and locate an authorized dealer, visit www.quincycompressor.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.