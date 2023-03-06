$15,072.72-TO-WIN THE 72ND ANNUAL LUCAS OIL RACE OF CHAMPIONS 250 “THE GREATEST TRADITION IN MODIFIED RACING”

Race of Champions Modified Series getting ready to go Saturday, April 22, 2023 –

Buy Your Tickets Now – https://www.lakeeriespeedway.com/roc-annual –

North East, Pa. – (March 3, 2022) – “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing”, The Race of Champions Modified Series is getting ready to go and close out Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend with a closing act that is second-to-none, the Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing – the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250. $15,072.72 and a year with the Al Gerber Memorial Trophy awaits the winner.

The race will now play a pivotal role early on in the chase for the coveted Race of Champions Modified Series championship.

The last winner of the event is Andy Jankowiak of Tonawanda, N.Y. Jankowiak drove his way to the lead late in the race and in to Modified racing history, adding his name to the side of the Al Gerber Memorial Trophy, taking his place in the history of the sport. Jankowiak had a great time with the trophy, even doing a photo shoot during an ARCA Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, the former home of the Race of Champions.

“Winning this race changed a lot of things for me,” stated Jankowiak. “It’s incredible that it happens just an hour from home with all of the pageantry and history. We are part of a special sport and this really is the greatest tradition in our sport. I hope we have an opportunity to defend our accomplishments last season. It’s been great that we’ve been able to hang on to the trophy a little bit longer.”

The hottest driver of season to this point, Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pa., will be in the field searching for his 9th victory in the race.

Competitors will be racing for their biggest purse of the season as part of Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend in the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 with well over $60,000 in posted awards and lap money up for grabs on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The race will count toward the 2023 season championship.

Lap sponsorships are available through Race of Champions official, Laura Schroeder for the 250-lap event. Schroeder can be reached via e-mail at; lschroed@alumni.keuka.edu

Tickets may be purchased for the weekend and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at https://www.lakeeriespeedway.com/roc-annual.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: The 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.