Sheehan Sets Sights on NOLA Following Respectable Charge at Sebring Season Opener

Avondale, LOUISIANA – March 6, 2023 – New Hampshire’s Tom Sheehan prepares for the second round of the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA Series season at NOLA Motorsports Park following a competitive showing in the 2023 opener at Sebring International Raceway. The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli event will compete at NOLA March 10 -12.

Tom clawed his way from a P31 starting spot to finish P22 at the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course with a car that had the pace of the Top 10 runners. The driver of the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang showcased his trademark tenacity in the Sunshine State.

While a late race caution stalled Tom’s charge in Sebring, he looks forward to Round 2 of the season as TA2 returns to NOLA Motorsports Park for the first time since 2016. If the Series’ last trip to The Pelican State is any indication, a promising weekend likely awaits Tom and his LTK Damon Racing team.

In 2016, Tom charged his way from his P13 to a solid P8 finish at the 16-turn, 2.75-mile road course. By all means, Tom has the experience and savvy for a strong race weekend at the renowned track situated just outside of New Orleans.

“The series returns to NOLA , the Big Easy, after years of the track being off the regular stops for TA2,” shared Tom Sheehan. “It’s got some slow speed reducing radius turns, the track requires some finesse and patience. It races pretty good with a lot of “drive it where it is “ areas, that can make for some excellent racing. I actually remember the mosquitoes that arrived after sunset more than the track, I will sharpen up on the track notes I have and prepare, prior to our first session on Thursday.”

The NOLA Motorsports Park weekend kicks off for TA2 competitors on Thursday, March 9, with morning and afternoon optional testing sessions. A practice session kicks off Friday’s activities with group qualifying starting at 1:50 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the TA2 race, scheduled for 37 laps or 75 minutes. The green flag is set to drop at 12:25 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11.

This year, Trans Am races are available for live streaming on Trans Am and SpeedTour’s YouTube channels with full playbacks immediately available after the race. Also, the races can be seen in edited, 60-minute features broadcasted on MAVTV’s Thursday night primetime slot at 8:00 p.m. ET.

