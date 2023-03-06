CGS Imaging Extends Agreement for ARCA Menards Series “Four Crown Championship” Entitlement; 2023 Dates Announced

CGS Imaging, one of America’s premier large format graphic printers and installers headquartered in Holland, Ohio, has extended its agreement with the ARCA Menards Series to serve as the entitlement sponsor of the CGS Imaging 4 Crown, a series within the overall series that celebrates ARCA’s diverse schedule.

The races that comprise the CGS Imaging 4 Crown in 2023 will include the April 22 race at Talladega Superspeedway, June 24 at Elko Speedway, July 7 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and August 20 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The tracks included represent the longest track on the schedule along with the shortest, a road course, and one of the two one-mile dirt ovals the series visits on an annual basis.

“We sincerely appreciate our partnership with CGS Imaging and the great products they deliver,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “From trackside banners and billboards to victory lane graphics and decals for the racecars, CGS Imaging delivers high-quality products and they deliver on time, every time.

“Chuck and Carol Stranc have been friends of ARCA for a long time. It’s terrific to renew our agreement and we look forward to working with them well into the future.”

“Our partnership with ARCA and the ARCA Menards Series has delivered for us on multiple levels,” Chuck Stranc, president and CEO of CGS Imaging, said. “We wanted to build our business in the motorsports world, both on a national and regional scale, and locally, and our relationship with ARCA has allowed us to do that.”

The CGS Imaging 4 Crown Championship dates to 1984 when future NASCAR Hall of Famer Davey Allison won the inaugural title. Since then, 26 other drivers have earned a 4 Crown championship, including series champions Lee Raymond, Tracy Leslie, Bob Keselowski, Bobby Bowsher, Bill Venturini, Tim Steele, Frank Kimmel, Bill Baird, Chris Buescher, Grant Enfinger, Chase Briscoe, Austin Theriault, Bret Holmes, and Ty Gibbs.

In 2022, overall series runner-up Daniel Dye earned the CGS Imaging 4 Crown title by just one point on the strength of a sixth-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway, fourth-place finish at Watkins Glen International, seventh at Springfield, and third in the finale at Salem Speedway.

