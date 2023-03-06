Different processes you must know in Operating System

There are several important processes in Operating System (OS) like thrashing in os that are essential for the proper functioning of a computer system. Here are some of the most important processes you should know:

Process Management:

This involves creating, scheduling, and terminating processes. It also involves allocating resources to processes, such as memory, CPU time, and input/output devices.

Process creation involves allocating memory space for the process and loading the program code and data into that memory space. The operating system then sets up the necessary data structures to manage the process, including a process control block (PCB) that contains information about the process, such as the process ID, process state, memory usage, and CPU usage.

Once a process is created, process scheduling determines which process will run next on the CPU. The operating system uses various scheduling algorithms to manage the allocation of CPU time to processes, ensuring that all processes receive an adequate amount of CPU time and that no process is left waiting indefinitely.

Memory Management:

This involves managing the computer’s memory, including allocating memory to processes, freeing memory when it is no longer needed, and preventing memory leaks.

Memory management is an essential function of an operating system that involves managing a computer’s memory. The memory, or RAM (Random Access Memory), is the temporary storage space that the computer uses to hold data and instructions that are currently being used by the programs running on it.

The main goal of memory management is to allocate memory to processes and ensure that all processes have access to the memory resources they need. Memory management also prevents programs from overwriting each other’s memory and protects the operating system’s memory from being overwritten.

The operating system uses several techniques to manage memory, including:

Memory Allocation: The operating system allocates memory to processes when they are created. The memory is typically allocated in chunks or pages, and the size of the memory allocated depends on the needs of the process. Memory Deallocation: When a process completes its execution, the operating system deallocates the memory that was allocated to that process, freeing up the memory for other processes.

Input/Output (I/O) Management:

This involves managing the input and output devices connected to the computer system, including handling requests for I/O operations and ensuring that data is transferred between devices and the system’s memory efficiently.

Input/output (I/O) management is a fundamental function of an operating system that involves managing the input and output devices connected to the computer system. Input devices include keyboards, mice, and touchscreens, while output devices include monitors, printers, and speakers.

The operating system is responsible for managing I/O operations to these devices, ensuring that data is transferred between devices and the system’s memory efficiently. The I/O management system also manages requests for I/O operations, including sending data to the output devices and receiving data from the input devices.

File Management:

This involves managing files and directories, including creating, deleting, and modifying files, as well as managing access to files and controlling file sharing among processes.

File management is an essential function of an operating system that involves managing files and directories. A file is a collection of data or information that is stored on a computer system and is identified by a unique name and location. A directory is a container that holds files and other directories.

The file management system is responsible for creating, deleting, and modifying files and directories. It also manages access to files and controls file sharing among processes. The file management system ensures that files are stored securely and that they are easily accessible to users and applications.

Security Management:

This involves managing system security, including ensuring that only authorized users have access to the system, managing user accounts and permissions, and protecting the system from malware and other security threats.

protecting the computer system from unauthorized access, attacks, and other security threats. Security management is responsible for ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and resources on the computer system.

The operating system uses various techniques to manage security, including:

Authentication: The operating system provides mechanisms for authenticating users who are accessing the system. This includes requiring users to enter a password or other credentials to access the system. Authorization: The operating system provides mechanisms for authorizing users to access specific resources on the system. This includes setting permissions and access controls to ensure that users only have access to the resources they are authorized to access. Encryption: The operating system provides mechanisms for encrypting data to protect it from unauthorized access. This includes using encryption algorithms to scramble data so that it can only be accessed by authorized users who have the decryption key.

Network Management:

This involves managing network connections and communication, including configuring network settings, establishing network connections, and managing network resources.

Network management is the process of administering, monitoring, and maintaining computer networks. It involves managing network components, such as servers, routers, switches, and firewalls, and ensuring that the network is performing optimally.

The network management system uses various techniques to manage network components, including:

Network Configuration: This involves configuring network devices to enable communication between devices. This includes configuring IP addresses, subnet masks, and gateways. Network Monitoring: This involves monitoring network components to identify problems and potential issues. This includes monitoring network traffic to identify bandwidth hogs and network bottlenecks. Network Troubleshooting: This involves identifying and fixing network problems when they occur. This includes diagnosing problems and applying fixes to resolve issues. Network Security: This involves securing the network to prevent unauthorized access and protect against security threats. This includes implementing firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and access controls.

These processes are critical for the proper functioning of an operating system, and they must be managed effectively to ensure that the system operates efficiently and reliably.