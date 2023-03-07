2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Pilots No. 47 Thomas’® Camaro at Phoenix and Makes Appearance at Fry’s Food Stores

Stenhouse Jr. meets consumers before racing his No. 47 Thomas’ ZL1 Camaro at Phoenix Raceway.

PHOENIX (March 7, 2023) – – The West Coast swing is in effect for the NASCAR Cup Series and next on the schedule is the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway. This Friday, DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION and No. 47 Thomas’® Camaro driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is appearing at the Fry’s Food Store on 13730 W. Camelback Road in Litchfield Park, AZ from 6 PM to 7 PM thanks to presenting sponsors, Coca-Cola®, Cottonelle®, and Thomas’®.

“We are thrilled to treat our NASCAR fans and shoppers with this special visit by Daytona 500 Champion, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and the No. 47 NASCAR Cup Series show car. Prior to his visit beginning at 6 PM, we will have our mobile pharmacy unit on hand offering vaccinations, blood pressure/diabetes screenings, and more. Like Ricky’s premium Camaro, our pharmacy team is driven to help people live healthier lives,” said Stephanie Spark, Fry’s Food Stores director of pharmacy/health & wellness.

“I enjoy spending time in and around the Phoenix market and meeting people in the community that shop at Fry’s,” said Stenhouse Jr. “Our CPG (consumer packaged goods) partners make it exciting and possible for us to get into the community and meet our fans.”

The day after the store activation, Stenhouse Jr. qualifies his fully branded No. 47 Thomas’ Camaro and then races 312 laps on Sunday at the one-mile oval.

“Thomas’ is one of our favorite brands, and we are looking forward to having them back with us at Phoenix,” said Stenhouse Jr. “It was fun to have them and several of our partners with us at the Daytona 500 to celebrate the big win.

“We’re optimistic about the race this weekend after being one of a handful of teams that tested there in January,” continued Stenhouse Jr. “We’ve learned some things, and we’re excited to have Thomas’ on our Camaro at Phoenix.”

On Sunday, March 12th, live coverage of the United Rentals Work United 500 starts at 3:30 PM ET on FOX, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

About Fry’s Food Stores:

At Fry’s Food Stores, a division of The Kroger Family of Companies (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. Headquartered in Tolleson, we employ more than 21,000 associates and operate 127 Fry’s Food Stores and 100 fuel centers across the state. Fry’s has been serving Arizonans since 1960 and was selected as the 2019 Business of the Year by the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. As a division of The Kroger Family of Companies, we care about the communities we serve, working to end hunger and eliminate waste across the company through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan. In 2021, we provided nearly 12 million meals to Arizona’s hungry families.