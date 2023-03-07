RTA’s gigFAST INTERNET® Increases Support of Zane Smith and FRM

Primary Races in Truck and Associate in Cup Series Highlight Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 7, 2023) – Rural Telecommunication of America, Inc. (RTA) is bringing “fast” to Zane Smith in the 2023 season. RTA’s gigFAST INTERNET® is again a partner of Smith and the Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team this season but is increasing its presence with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion.

The RTA gigFAST INTERNET colors will be the primary scheme of Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 truck team at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May and again at the Kansas Speedway in September. The company will debut its 2023 scheme leading into Darlington.

The fastest, affordable, and most reliable internet for rural America has also added a full season associate sponsorship to the No. 38 Ford Mustang driven by Smith and Todd Gilliland. Smith will make his debut in the No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway and again at select Cup Series races later this year.

RTA gigFAST INTERNET joined Smith and FRM last year and are looking forward to being part of Smith’s championship run and joining the NASCAR Cup Series.

“We are extremely excited this year to continue our partnership with Zane and Front Row Motorsports,” said Donald Workman, Chairman, RTA. “Zane is an extremely talented driver and incredible person on and off the track. He exhibits all the qualities that RTA is built upon. We are so pleased to be a part of his racing family to support him and the team.”

RTA is a rural internet service provider based in Houston, Texas. The company is on a mission to bring affordable gigFAST INTERNET to America’s rural communities. Both RTA and Smith share the need for speed and passion for connecting rural America.

“RTA is a perfect partner for our sport as they are leading the way in bringing high-speed internet to NASCAR fans all over rural America,” said Smith “Speed and technology is what drives the sport and I trust their gigFAST service to help me win races. We use the RTA gigFAST INTERNET in our race hauler in the truck series to provide us the reliability and speed we need to deliver the data to win. I must thank them for all their support.”

For more information about RTA, visit www.rtatel.com.

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc.

RTA’s gigFAST NETWORK® provides affordable gigFAST INTERNET, VOICE, and TV to rural America; enabling businesses and residents gigFAST INTERNET for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine and telework. Learn more at https://www.rtatel.com

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.