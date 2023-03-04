Lawless Alan – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Lawless Alan: Twitter: @lawlessalan25 | Instagram: @lawless_alan | Facebook: /LawlessAlanRacing | Web: www.lawlessalanracing.com



Start: 21st | Finish: 20th | Drivers Points Standings: 26th

Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the season debut for Lawless Alan after a qualifying mishap in Daytona two weeks prior. But, Alan looked in form as he qualified 21st and climbed his way into just outside the top-15 early in the event.

Alan and the No. 45 team made big strides through the first stage ultimately finishing 20th before the stage break. Under this caution, Alan would make his way down pit road for four tires and fuel.

Just 17 laps after the green-white checkered flag flew, Alan was turned by another truck which would create significant damage to the rear-end of his AUTOParkit Silverado. Although the damage wasn’t catastrophic, the damage hindered the performance of the truck, causing him to go multiple laps down throughout the remainder of the race.

Ultimately, Alan was able to make it through a caution-free final stage for a 20th-place finish at Las Vegas.

Alan on Friday Night’s Race at Las Vegas: “It’s obviously not how we wanted our day to go. I feel like we had the speed; just got caught up in the mess. I think if we take the feel that we have with this new package and move on, we will be fast at the other 1.5-mile tracks.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTODockit:

AUTODockit delivers fully automated boat storage. Boats are safely stored indoors in a rack and rail system, protected within a site-specific hurricane-protected structure. Vessels are placed in Rack Storage structures of unoccupied space driven by industrial automation technology. AUTODockit uses the same trusted and proven modular scalable architecture from AUTOParkit™ a market leader in Autonomous Parking Systems. AUTODockit uses all electric motors and does NOT use forklifts, overhead cranes, robotics, hydraulics, or pneumatics. Travel lanes are significantly reduced in AUTODockit sites allowing increased storage capacity and maximizing revenue

AUTODockit provides two solutions: Coastal and Inland. AUTODockit Costal lifts boats directly from the water while AUTODockit Inland is for trailered boats.

About AUTOParkit:

-AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

-AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

-For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com