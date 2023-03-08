Leland Honeyman Jr. debuts at Phoenix Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C (March 7, 2023): Leland Honeyman Jr. will be making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in this weekend’s United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway in the No. 45 Klean Freak Body Wipes Chevrolet Camaro. Honeyman, a Phoenix-area native, is scheduled for seven starts in 2023 on a variety of tracks and will put his short-track racing background to the test at the 1-mile track located just west of Phoenix.

Klean Freak Body Wipes are single use body wipes infused with amazing, natural ingredients and conveniently packaged for the on-the-go individual. Teaming up with scientists to formulate the “best of the best” body wipes, Klean Freak Body Wipes provide a refreshing, confidence-boosting kind of clean while hydrating skin and ridding it of bad bacteria. All Klean Freak products have been cleared by the FDA and are safe for even the most sensitive skin. You can find Klean Freak Body Wipes on Amazon and the Klean Freak website.

“Joining Alpha Prime Racing for my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Phoenix Raceway is a dream come true,” said Honeyman Jr., driver of the No. 45 Klean Freak Body Wipes Chevy Camaro. “I’m ready to push myself to the limit and compete against the best competition this series has to offer. It’s an honor to represent this team and I’m grateful for the opportunity to prove myself on the track. My main goal is to bring a clean racecar back after the checkered flag waves.”

“The paint scheme captures everyone’s attention immediately,” said David Schildhouse, Vice-President of Alpha Prime Racing. “Klean Freak is all about being fresh and the car looks the part. We’re looking forward to seeing Leland and the entire 45 team clean up the competition in Phoenix.”

Tune in to the United Rentals 200 this Saturday on FS1 at 4:30 PM ET.