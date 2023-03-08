Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Phoenix Raceway

United Rentals Work United 500

Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX

Kaulig Racing has made four total starts at Phoenix Raceway with AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley in both 2022 events.

Allmendinger led one lap in the 2022 season finale and earned a 12th-place finish.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 21 NCS starts at Phoenix Raceway.

In his last three starts, two of them with Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger has two top-12 finishes.

Allmendinger also led one lap in the 2022 season finale race at Phoenix

“Phoenix will be interesting with the new, lower downforce aero package they are coming out with. Practice will be very important to go out there and get a good feel for it with the new car. I felt like we learned a few things in the fall race last year, so hopefully we can take what we learned and match it up with the aero package and try to make our short track program better. I felt like that was our weakness last year, so we are definitely going to focus hard on that to get ready for the short tracks we have coming up.” – AJ Allmendinger on Phoenix Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made four starts at Phoenix Raceway in the NCS.

Haley finished eighth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend to earn his first top-10 finish of the 2023 season.

“As an organization, Phoenix is one of our weaker tracks, but it’s also a track that you have to go into with a new mindset. Phoenix is always changing, due to the resin formula, as well as the new, short-track package, so there are some unknowns going into the weekend. I feel like we’ve had decent speed at Phoenix in the past, so hopefully we are able to get a feel for the track early and execute.” – Justin Haley on Phoenix Raceway

United Rentals 200

Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, March 11 at 4:30 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has made 24 total starts at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS.

The team has earned five top fives, 16 top-10 finishes and has led 14 laps at Phoenix.

Kyle Busch, No. 10 LA Golf Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Busch has made 24 starts at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS, winning 11 (45.8%) of those starts.

Busch has also earned 10 pole awards, 17 top fives, 20 top-10 finishes and led 2,234 laps at Phoenix.

“I would say the key to running well at Phoenix is just having grip. Obviously being able to roll the center of the corner. If you can have really good grip in your car where the car turns in the middle of the corner and then you can get the throttle down on exit that’s hugely important because that just makes up all your lap time. In our first Xfinity race together at Kaulig Racing, we learned a lot together and found some areas we can improve on. Hopefully Phoenix is an even better weekend for us.” – Kyle Busch on Phoenix Raceway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has earned one win at Phoenix Raceway, when he secured the 2021 NXS Championship.

Daniel Hemric has made 10 starts at Phoenix Raceway and has earned one win, three top fives, seven top-10 finishes and has led 93 laps.

“I’m excited to get to Phoenix. I feel like, as a company, we made some pretty big strides last year and have been building off that over the off season. It is one of the most crucial races of the year as far as early in the year goes to prepare you for what is a possible chance of racing for a championship when we go back in the fall. I look forward to going there and building our notebook, executing and having a good weekend. I’m looking forward to having Cirkul back on board and giving them a good showing. ” – Daniel Hemric on Phoenix Raceway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his debut at Phoenix Raceway in the Xfinity Series during the United Rentals 200 Saturday.

Smith made four starts at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), recording one win and finishing in the top five in his other three starts.

Smith also won the 2020 ARCA Menards Series (ARCA) race in his only start at Phoenix Raceway.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Smith has earned one pole award and recorded two top-five finishes.

“We’ve had a really great start to the season with two top fives and being just outside the top 10 at Daytona. It’s always important to end the west coast swing with momentum. Phoenix is a track that I’ve had a ton of success at in other series. I came close to winning the Truck Series title there last year, and I’ve always finished near the front whenever I’ve raced at Phoenix. I think we have as good of a chance as anyone to win this weekend.” – Chandler Smith on Phoenix Raceway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.