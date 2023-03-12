LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 32nd

FINISH: 29th

POINTS: 32nd

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “Definitely not the weekend we had hoped for in Phoenix. Luke Lambert and the rest of the Sunseeker Resorts team gave it their best effort and helped us get better towards the end, but at that point we were too far behind and trapped a few laps down so we couldn’t really do much. We finished 29th, but I know that everything will begin to click for us in the near future. Just going to go back and keep working hard. We’ll give it another shot in Atlanta.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 10th

FINISH: 21st

POINTS: 28th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We had good speed for qualifying and then just had to overcome handling issues during the race. Not at all what we wanted out of Phoenix so we are going to go back and work hard this week to figure it out for Atlanta. I’m thankful for everyone’s help on our No. 43 Allegiant Chevy and all of the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB fans cheering us on every weekend.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY M.C. operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule.

For the last 75 years, the iconic Petty family name has been synonymous in NASCAR, spanning four generations. Over the course of his driving career, Team Ambassador Richard Petty forever enshrined himself as “The King”, earning 200 wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series championships alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman. GMS Racing entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, later acquiring Richard Petty Motorsports to form Petty GMS.

The team was rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2023 with the addition of Johnson, another seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, to the ownership structure. As a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast, fostering a team environment that will breed success for years to come. LEGACY M.C.’s vision is to honor the rich history of its past and acknowledge the future of the sport with some of today’s most iconic drivers.

LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

