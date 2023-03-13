Jimmie Lockhart Has Perfect Day in F4 U.S. at NOLA

AVONDALE, La. (March 12, 2023) – Jimmie Lockhart stepped atop the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) podium for the first time in his career in Race 2 at NOLA Motorsports Park on Sunday morning. The Floridian started from the pole position in his No. 48 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4 after setting the fastest lap in yesterday’s race, and led all the way from lights to checkered.

“It’s amazing,” said Lockhart after the victory. “I finally got the opportunity to get out here, and was able to keep it up front the whole race. I just ran quali laps the whole time, so that was how it went. I was disappointed with what happened on the start yesterday, but I was able to come in, drop to the back, and just run a good lap to be able to start today’s race up front. That was probably what helped us the most today.”

Jesse Lacey (No. 16 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) also had a solid race, starting in second and holding his position from the start of the race all the way to the checkered flag. The action really heated up for third through 10th place, with drivers often racing two and three wide while jockeying for position. Patrick Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) found himself in a few of those intense battles, racing side by side with Michael Costello (No. 19 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / LHP Ligier JS F4), Frankie Mossman (No. 6 JHDD / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / LHP Ligier JS F4), and Lewis Hodgson (No. 30 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsports Ligier JS F4) throughout the final minutes of the race.

Costello briefly got around Woods-Toth, actually holding the third position as the field took the white flag. However, as Costello tried to pull to the inside of Lacey in Turn 1 in an attempt to overtake the second position, Woods-Toth also found some momentum to make a charge at Costello. With Costello unable to complete the pass on Lacey, Woods-Toth pulled up to overtake Costello as they raced through Turn 3.

As they rolled across the line on Hankook tires, it was Lockhart, followed by Lacey and Woods-Toth.

Jimmie Lockhart Secures Second F4 U.S. Win at NOLA SpeedTour

AVONDALE, La. (March 12, 2023) – Jimmie Lockhart went two-for-two in Sunday’s Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) competition, securing the victory in Race 3 after winning Race 2 earlier in the day.

“Our first race this weekend was pretty unlucky, but to come back to get two wins today is pretty good,” said Lockhart from the podium. “In both races, we were able to just get out early and drive away with it. Great car; great race. It ran really well.”

Michael Costello (No. 19 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / LHP Ligier JS F4) started the race from the pole and jumped ahead of the field. The rookie driver held the position, but was no match for Lockhart (No. 48 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4), who quickly closed in after starting the race fourth. In fact, it only took until Turn 4 on the second lap for Lockhart to pull to the inside and complete the pass, overtaking the lead with over 22 minutes remaining in the race.

After a full-course caution slowed the field, the race resumed as it neared the halfway mark. With everyone regrouped, the competition heated up—especially among those who were racing for second on back. Costello and Lewis Hodgson (No. 30 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) jockeyed for the second position. While they worked to figure things out, Patrick Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) quietly hit his marks just behind the two competitors.

Lockhart opened a multi-second lead on his Hankook tires, while Costello finally pulled ahead of Hodgson as they raced side-by-side entering Turn 1 with just seven minutes left on the clock. Woods-Toth quickly followed, also completing a pass on Hodgson as they worked through Turn 3 on the same lap.

With just four minutes left on the clock, the caution flag waved once again. Oil was spotted on the track during clean up and the clock ran out before the race was able to restart, leading the field to take the checkered flag under yellow conditions.

Fifteen-year-old Lockhart led Costello and Woods-Toth across the line.

Lockhart was named the winner of the Omologato Perfectly Timed Move of the Race for his successful weekend, coming back from an early incident in Race 1 to set the fast lap and take the pole for Race 2, before winning back-to-back races in the final events of the weekend. For the award, Lockhart was presented with a bespoke Omologato timepiece engraved with F4 U.S. branding.

