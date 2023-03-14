L.A. Honda World Racing Announces Driver Lineup for SRO TC America Racing Series

The first and only factory-authorized Honda dealership participating in the series

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Southern California-based L.A. Honda World Racing has announced its 2023 driver lineup for the SRO TC America Racing Series. The first and only factory-authorized Honda dealership with an in-house race team will be participating in the SRO TC America Racing Series, and is proud to have this lineup featuring drivers Spencer Bucknam (#05), Kyle Loh (#37), and Mario Biundo (#07).

Rejoining the L.A. Honda World Racing team on the track, driver Spencer Bucknam will be driving the latest generation HPD Honda Civic Si FE1, a race car developed and tested in-house by Honda Performance Development (HPD) engineers. Modeled after the championship-winning 10th generation Civic Si, this new Honda touring car advances the same formula for success with powerful upgrades and components to continue its heritage.

“I’m honored to be returning to the TC America series with my L.A. Honda World team. Last season was an era of learning and despite being in a new environment, we showed we had good pace,” said Bucknam. “Coming into this season with gained experience, we will be able to fight for wins on a consistent basis. I’m looking forward to driving the newly delivered, 11th gen Honda Civic Si TCA car and I think this new platform will give us what we need to fight for the championship! I can’t thank everyone at L.A. Honda World and HPD enough for the opportunity to compete at this level and get the season started.”

New to the team, but not motorsport, Kyle Loh is familiar with the Honda and HPD race cars as a recent graduate of the HPD Drivers Academy. Born and raised in Southern California, Loh began his motorsports career in karting, competing in Senior Rotax, Pro Stock Honda shifter, and S3 class racing his way up through to SuperKarts and USA California Pro Kart Challenge.

Loh made the transition to Formula 4 race cars and in his rookie season earned a 2nd in the Championship. A move to F3 in 2021, Loh drove a phenomenal season and won the Formula Pro USA FR Western Championship. His success led him to being selected by Honda Racing HPD to partake in their GT3 Academy where he graduated in 2022 and experienced the J.A.S. Motorsport built FK7 TCR. The upcoming season will prove to be a valuable experience in a familiar race car.

“There’s no better feeling than being on the racetrack with my team,” said Loh. “I’m looking forward to competing in the SRO Series, driving the J.A.S. Motorsport built Honda Civic FK7 TCR and showing our competitors that L.A. Honda World Racing is the team to beat.”

Returning driver and team principal of L.A. Honda World Racing, Mario Biundo will be embarking on his 3rd season in professional racing. A successful graduate of the Skip Barber Racing school and Karting driver in Southern California for a number of years, Biundo transitioned to touring car driver in 2021.

“I have been racing in sports cars at an amateur level for several years but chose to focus on being a father, husband and businessman. 3 years ago, a couple of our IMSA drivers said I should get back into the car, polish my craft and enjoy the fruits of my labor. My wife and 2 sons echoed the call to get into a race car and with their blessing I jumped in. SRO is a fantastic racing series and with our L.A. Honda World team taking care of me, I really am now living my early young man’s dream come true.”

Look for the 3-driver team to build on numerous podiums and wins as they embark on their quest for their first SRO Championship. Celebrating its 5-year anniversary, L.A. Honda World should be one of the teams you see accumulating points at every race.

About L.A. Honda World Racing

L.A. Honda World Racing is a professional racing team based in Southern California and participates IMSA and SRO racing series exclusively racing touring cars built by Honda Performance Development. They are also a factory authorized Honda dealer for American Honda Motor Co. www.LAHondaWorldRacing.com

About Honda Performance Development

Honda Performance Development, Inc. (HPD), has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD powers the dreams of professional and amateur racers from age 4 to 40+. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and leads all of Honda and Acura’s high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of powertrain, chassis, electronics, and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. HPD offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsports racers and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and Quarter Midgets to the highest levels of pro racing. www.hpd.honda.com

About J.A.S. Motorsport

J.A.S. the official partner of Honda since 1998, initially as a works team and then as an engineering and Customer Service provider. www.jasMotorsport.com