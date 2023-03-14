Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Gary Martin Hays & Associates Ford Team Atlanta Competition Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Gary Martin Hays & Associates Ford Team

Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

This weekend, Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Gary Martin Hays and Associates Ford team will tackle the new Atlanta Motor Speedway. Gary Martin Hays & Associates will make their NASCAR Cup Series debut aboard the No. 38 Ford Mustang.

Teams will not practice before qualifying and racing on Saturday and Sunday. The Atlanta Motor Speedway now races like a superspeedway with drafting a premium to win.

Gilliland will qualify at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Sunday’s race will be televised live on FOX at 3:00 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Gilliland is coming to Atlanta after turning heads with his drafting expertise both last season at Daytona and Talladega, and most recently leading the Daytona Duels this February. He made a thrilling save late in the race when bumped out of the lead and potential win.

Gilliland should be considered a contender in Sunday’s race and is ready to leave no doubt about his intentions win.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We have to approach this weekend a little different from others. This is still a new experience for us with this track and we have to rely on our Ford tools to setup the car.

“But we know we have the driver who can get it done. Todd has learned and adopted so quickly to pack and draft racing. It is impressive. We have total confidence he’s going to contend on Sunday to win this race.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“It is going to be tough not having any practice laps, but I am always up for a good challenge. Ryan (Bergenty) and the rest of the No. 38 team always build awesome speedway cars. I love this racing, too. It’s stressful and hard, but at the same time I think it’s fun. And I do think we will be racing up front on Sunday.”

