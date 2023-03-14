Michael McDowell and the No. 34 FR8Auctions.com Ford Team Atlanta Competition Notes

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Team

Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team are back east this weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400.

Fr8Auctions.com will again make their return as the primary partner for McDowell and the No. 34 crew. This is the eighth consecutive season the Atlanta, Georgia-based asset recovery business has been with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). They are one of the longest-tenured and loyal partners to FRM and now McDowell.

McDowell will qualify at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Sunday’s 400-mile race will be televised live on FOX at 3:00 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION NOTES:

McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com team will travel to the Atlanta Motor Speedway ready to race. The teams will have no practice before qualifying and racing on the now superspeedway-style track.

McDowell has been making the most of his simulator time, and discussing with Peterson and his engineers on how they should approach the race.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“For sure, we’re ready to take on Atlanta. Michael (McDowell) has been putting in a ton of work getting ready for this race, especially since there won’t be practice. Him and I have been working with one another on the best strategy to approach this weekend with.

“You must stay aggressive. Michael and I both like that approach. We want to race up front and not hang back. It’s worked for both of us more than it has not.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“I’ve always believed being up front is best in these races. We just need to have a great handling Fr8Auction.com Ford Mustang, because you need to be able to make moves. You have to use the entire track because it’s so narrow now. Both racing grooves, you must be fast and handle well in both. And that’s what we’ve been working on before Sunday.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.