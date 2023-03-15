Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ambetter Health 400

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST on FOX

Kaulig Racing has made four starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, all in the 2022 NCS season.

The team’s best finish came last year with Justin Haley earning a seventh-place finish in the 2022 Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 13 starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NCS.

Allmendinger has not raced in the NCS since reconfiguration of the track to superspeedway style.

“After Daytona, I think our superspeedway program is pretty good. Atlanta is a unique racetrack now after the repave and how tight it is but still being a superspeedway atmosphere. Last year, our cars were really good there so we’re looking forward to getting there and trying to have the same results and the same speed we had in Daytona. It’s a challenging race, track position is really critical and as we’ve seen there, anything can happen with pack racing like that. We’ll just try to stay clean and stay up front all day to give ourselves a chance to win.” – AJ Allmendinger on Atlanta Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made four starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NCS.

Haley earned an 11th-place finish and a seventh-place finish, respectively, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the 2022 NCS season.

“Atlanta was a really great track for us last year. Obviously with it being a speedway track now, it has worked in our favor, but I think as it wears, it’s going to start getting a little bit more like a mile-and-a-half. It’s probably my favorite racetrack right now on the schedule. It’s just something so different than any other track we go to with the high speeds and it being an in-between track. I’ll also have the opportunity to get some laps in during the Xfinity race as well, so I’m really looking forward to this weekend as a whole.” – Justin Haley on Atlanta Motor Speedway

RAPTOR 250

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has made 19 total starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS.

The team has earned one win, eight top fives, 14 top-10 finishes and has led 114 laps at Atlanta.

Justin Haley, No. 10 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro

Justin Haley has made four starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, all of which he finished in the top 10.

He also earned two top-five finishes and has led eight laps at Atlanta.

“Atlanta was a really great track for us last year. Obviously with it being a speedway track now, it has worked in our favor, but I think as it wears, it’s going to start getting a little bit more like a mile-and-a-half. It’s probably my favorite racetrack right now on the schedule. It’s just something so different than any other track we go to with the high speeds and it being an in-between track. I’ll also have the opportunity to get some laps in during the Xfinity race as well, so I’m really looking forward to this weekend as a whole.” – Justin Haley on Atlanta Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has earned two top fives, four top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 14.7 in his seven starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hemric has led 45 laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“With this being our third trip to Atlanta since the reconfiguration, I think everyone collectively involved is getting better on our to approach the weekend. It will be interesting with having no practice and the first lap on the racetrack being qualifying. The unknown of the new pit road that we are all going to face, and the limited amount of time that we have to learn it, will be a challenge. It is a weekend filled with questions, but a lot of opportunity for us to go and do something special.” – Daniel Hemric on Atlanta Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS this weekend.

In Smith’s last trip to Atlanta in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), he qualified on the pole and finished the race in fourth place.

“Atlanta is a place that means a lot to me. Growing up in Georgia, I went to the track as a fan many times and won a few championships racing Bandolero cars on the dogleg oval there. We’ve had a fast Quick Tie Chevy Camaro, and our team has had a lot of fun this season. I’m looking forward to hopefully keeping our top-five streak alive and going for a win at my home track.” – Chandler Smith on Atlanta Motor Speedway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.