In a weekend Magnus Racing has titled “This Sebring Life,” we’ll be piloting our No. 44 Flex-Box Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. There’s no “Mr. Jones” here, but Mr. Potter, Mr. Pumpelly, and Mr. Lally, along with their band of groupies head to Sebring International Raceway for the Twelve Hours of Sebring, a true paved paradise. We’re excited to be “Round Here” in Sebring, the race known for having the best party of all the IMSA WeatherTech races. Falling “Accidently in Love” with Sebring is no accident, as this place brings out the best and most entertaining fans.

Since our second-place finish at the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona, it took so long and the days went drifting away as we anxiously waited to resume racing. This weekend for the 71st Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, our three drivers will race the grey, blue, and orange car that shimmers and drives, down the length of the evening, for twelve hours straight. Ready to face the notoriously bumpy surface that is Sebring International Raceway, we are prepared to race in the 53-car field, with 19 entries with us in the GTD class. We currently have rain predicted on race day, but with “Rain King” Andy Lally in the No. 44 Aston Martin, we know we will be singing “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby” in pit lane.

You can watch the entire race live on Peacock beginning on Saturday, March 18 at 10:10 AM Eastern, or tune in for the final six hours of the broadcast from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM on USA Network. Our friends at imsaradio.com will be broadcasting all sessions, and you can find the full event schedule at imsa.com. Fans at the event are encouraged to attend the autograph session on Friday for help to demystify the musical references in this release, don’t be disappointed when there isn’t a concert.