Georgia-based Walton Press and JD Motorsports partner to take on Atlanta Motor Speedway

GAFFNEY, SC – JD Motorsports and new printing partner Walton Press are set to take on Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 18.

JD Motorsports proudly announced today their partnership with Walton Press, a full-service traditional and digital printing company based in Monroe, GA. Walton Press will sponsor Brennan Poole’s No. 6 Chevrolet entry in the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. During the 2023 season, Walton Press will be the exclusive print partner for JD Motorsports and will handle the printing of their driver hero cards.

“I’m excited to be behind the wheel of the No. 6 Walton Press Chevy,” said Poole. “It is great to be able to represent a Georgia-based company that is approaching its 125 year anniversary. I know the team at Walton Press have a customer-first focus, which is something I truly respect.”

“This partnership with JD Motorsports represents our first foray into NASCAR, and my wonderful team at Walton Press is very excited to be partnering with the team at JD Motorsports this season,” said Stuart Christian, president of Walton Press. “The Walton Press family, and also our customers, will be cheering loudly for Brennan on Saturday.”

RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway is live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. EST.

About Walton Press

Walton Press, Inc. opened its doors in 1900 in the small town of Monroe, GA. It was started in conjunction with the local newspaper, The Walton Tribune. It was originally owned and operated by the Camp family. In 1997, Walton Press was acquired by the Hughes Family and remains a family owned business.

Throughout the century Walton Press gained other opportunities, beginning with publishers with local county ties and extended its’ service into the growing Atlanta area and the southeast. Walton Press evolved over the century, replacing older technologies and processes with the latest and most efficient

available and continued to gain more customers. Walton Press’ capabilities include: high-quality gloss and uncoated offset printing, perfect binding and saddle-stitching, digital printing, wide format printing and they can also provide many add-on services such as mailing and digital magazine production.

Walton Press has a variety of clients in its portfolio and has a long standing relationships with many notable publications, in some cases those relationships stretch beyond 35 years. Walton Press, located 50 miles East of Atlanta, is a Top 10 employer in Monroe, GA, a top 10 manufacturing employer in Walton County.

JD Motorsports

Team Owner Johnny Davis first began fielding a team in what is now the Xfinity Series in 1983 with Joe Henry Thurman as the driver. From 1983-1985, Davis and Thurman competed in 41 races and put the JD Motorsports name on the map. Although JDM has seen a sharp rise in on-track performance in the past few years, success is nothing new to this team. Years of good drivers and excellent runs have paved the way for what JDM is today. www.teamjdmotorsports.com

A.E. Engine

A.E. Engine is a full-service sports sales, marketing and content creation company. Founded in 2005 by sports publishing and marketing executives, A.E. Engine has earned a reputation for concepting, creating and delivering high-quality, premium content and programming for passionate fans. www.ae-engine.com